‚OnlyFangs‘ Season 2: You haven’t lived until you’ve died in WoW. Das Potenzial von Game Literacy & Re-Performance im Umgang mit historischen Spielkulturen

„Something is different here than simply remembering…“

90% of gamers have played a remake or remaster, finds new report $1.4b Was Spent on Remakes and Remasters in 2024 & 2025 Analytics firm lists 18 games ripe for remake or remaster success

Seit geraumer Zeit perfektioniert die Gamingbranche angesichts der obigen Schlagzeilen die Kommodifizierung der eigenen Vergangenheit. Zwar ist der eigentliche Stand der Bewahrung des Mediums alles andere als zufriedenstellend, doch es gibt Lichtblicke: Mehr als zehn Jahre nach einschlägigen Forschungsbeiträgen wird die Gamesbewahrung angesichts der zunehmenden Abhängigkeit von Online-Infrastrukturen, allen voran das Geschäftsmodell der Games as a Service (GaaS), nun auch als Verbraucherschutzanliegen verstanden. Doch eine Auseinandersetzung mit der Vergangenheit digitaler Spiele geht weit über Kommerz oder Bewahrung hinaus: Zwanzig Jahre seit dem Launch von Online-Services für Konsolen sowie Steam besitzen viele Spieler*innen jahrzehntealte Accounts, die die eigene Gamingbiografie und den wachsenden Backlog stets vor Augen halten. Gleichzeitig scheint es, zumindest am PC, eine Diskrepanz zwischen dem Auftreten einer Industrie „[...] where the best game is the next game [...]“ und dem tatsächlichen Spiel- bzw. Kaufverhalten zu geben. Zusätzlich kreieren Streamer- wie YouTuber*innen Content von und mit alten Spielen, sei es als Videoessay, Let's-Play-Reihe oder Speedrun. Auch im eSports-Bereich gibt es eine Art Rückkehr zur Vergangenheit, etwa mit dem Wiederaufleben von StarCraft: Brood War (1998) bzw. nun StarCraft: Remastered (2017) in Südkorea.

Es deutet sich ein Spektrum vergangenheitsbezogener Praktiken an, die weder einem historischen Reenactment entsprechen, noch allein mit Nostalgie oder Anemoia zu erklären sind. Dabei ist die Auseinandersetzung mit dem vergangenen Spiel(en) bereits eine Struktur im Spielprozess selbst: Vom Scheitern über Wiederholung bis zur Selbstoptimierung. Neben unterstützenden Features wie Replays sind dabei auch ganze Genres entstanden, die über Mechaniken wie Permadeath diese Struktur offenlegen. In älteren Spielkulturen wurden etwaige Konsequenzen längst beobachtet, allerdings selten in den Zusammenhang der Bewahrung gestellt.

It is one time passing on to and as another time. The past can disrupt the present [...], but so too can the present disrupt the past [...]; neither are entirely ‘over’ nor discrete, but partially and porously persist. Something is different here than simply remembering, or a simple negotiation with ‘a time gone by’.

Analog zum obigen Zitat der Performanceforscherin Rebececca Schneider stellt sich die Frage, wie diese Formen der gegenwärtigen Auseinandersetzung mit vergangenen Spielprozessen oder alten digitalen Spielen theoretisch gefasst werden können. Dafür werden zwei Schlüsselkonzepte vorgeschlagen: Die Ideen hinter einer möglichen Game(s) Literacy des Spieleforschers José P. Zagal und der Begriff der Re-Performance der Performance Studies.

[W]hen the performance returns, it is altered. I contend that each return is simultaneously marked by its difference from the initial performance and haunted by the specter of that initial performance. This raises questions with regard to authorship, particularly when the re-performance is performed by another artist. Who owns/authors the work?

Zwischen November 2024 und Herbst 2025 war eine öffentliche Game Re-Performance zu beobachten, welche zur Demonstration dieser Konzepte dienen kann: Zum zwanzigjährigen Jubiläum von World of Warcraft (2004) haben sich hunderte von Streamer*innen zusammengeschlossen, um auf neuen Servern für World of Warcraft Classic (2019) den sogenannten „Hardcore“-Modus zu spielen, eine Variante des Spiels mit Permadeath.

World of Warcraft, abgekürzt WoW, ist ein Paradebeispiel für die Veränderungen, die ein digitales Spiel durch Expansionen und Patches durchleben kann. Über Grundbegriffe der Performance Studies und Theaterwissenschaft wie Text, Mise-en-scène und Performance lassen sich diese Umstände für die Bewahrung und Geschichtsschreibung strukturieren. Auch der Performativitätsbegriff findet Anwendung, etwa indem Spieler*innen des Privatservers Nostalrius (2015–2016) die Geschäftspolitik von Blizzard Entertainment bzgl. „Legacy serve[r]“ von einem „You think you do, but you don't.“ zu „I understand that for some of you, your favorite flavor is vanilla.“ wandelten. Diese Hintergründe zu WoW Classic und den Performance Studies als Perspektive für die Gamesbewahrung sind Teil eines vergangenen Beitrages „Azeroth as Theatre“ (AaT), der in Kombination mit einer Masterarbeit nun „reperformed“ werden soll. In AaT wurden am Beispiel von WoW die Herausforderungen der Gamesbewahrung in Zeiten von GaaS ausgelotet. Dabei haben Spieler*innen eine zentrale Rolle eingenommen, die über die notwendige Bevölkerung einer alten Online-Welt und Bereitstellung von Paratexten oder Artefakten einer „participatory culture“ weit hinausging.

In der Auseinandersetzung mit Re-Performance und Game Literacy am Beispiel von <OnlyFangs> Season 2 bietet sich nun die Gelegenheit, die Bewahrungsdiskussion von einem organisatorischen „Was“ um ein spielkulturelles „Wie“ zu erweitern. Damit eröffnet sich nicht nur ein besseres Verständnis vom gewünschten Ziel der Bewahrung (langfristiger Spielbarkeit) sondern auch eine kritische(re) Perspektive im Umgang mit alten digitalen Spielen und ihrer (vergangenen) Spielkulturen. Insbesondere mit den anfänglich erwähnten Erzeugnissen der Industrie, zu denen auch WoW Classic gehört, denen in der Spielepresse, aber auch teils in der Forschung, mit „overwhelming scorn“ begegnet wird.

(Game) Re-Performance

I argue that the term re-performance also encompasses performances that are not direct re-enactments, but which still resemble the initial performance in notable ways. The term re-performance incorporates performances which do not necessarily repeat the performative actions of the initial performance but which examine the same issues or concepts. As well as performances [...] in which artists seek to re-perform themselves.

Das obige Zitat der Performanceforscherin Sarah Julius ist ein Ergebnis grundlegender Diskussionen über den Performancebegriff, ausgelöst durch eine verstärkte Mediatisierung unterschiedlicher Performancekünste und einer zunehmenden „commodity culture“ in den 1990er Jahren. Diese Debatte, repräsentiert im Austausch zwischen den Performancetheoretiker*innen Peggy Phelan und Philip Auslander, stellte klassische Live-Performance über die Ko-Präsenz von Akteur- und Zuschauer*innen (Liveness) den neuartigen, mediatisierten „live“ Performances gegenüber. Ebenso wurde hinterfragt, inwiefern eine Performance in ihrer Gänze verstanden oder bewahrt werden kann. Während Phelan mit ihrer Ontologie von Performance als ephemeres Ereignis kultur- und sozialpolitische Ziele verfolgte, nutzte Auslander diese Darstellung für ein pragmatisches Verständnis mit Verweis auf Walter Benjamin. Demnach versteht er Liveness als Konsequenz der kulturhistorischen Rahmenbedingungen der menschlichen Wahrnehmung.

In dieser Auseinandersetzung fanden Vertreter*innen der Game Studies später Anknüpfungspunkte für eine Auffassung von und vom digitalen Spielen als Performance. Für das gegenwärtige Anliegen stehen das Verstehen und die potenzielle Bewahrung von Performance im Vordergrund.

Jeglicher Versuch, eine Aufführung zu reproduzieren, schlägt um in den Versuch, sie zu dokumentieren. [...] Eine solche Dokumentation schafft vielmehr erst die Bedingung der Möglichkeit, um über Aufführungen sprechen zu können. Dabei ist es gerade die reflektierte Spannung zwischen ihrer Flüchtigkeit und den unablässigen Versuchen, sie mit Video, Film, Photographie, Beschreibungen zu dokumentieren, die auf ihre Ephemeralität und Einmaligkeit unmißverständlich hinweist.

Ohne Dokumentation oder Überreste vergangener Performance wären ganze Forschungsbereiche wie Theatergeschichte unmöglich. Auch Peggy Phelan, die gerne als Gegnerin von Dokumentationstechniken dargestellt wird, kommt ohne diesbezügliche Materialien in ihrer Lehre nicht aus. Nichtsdestotrotz wird eine Performance so in ein komplett anderes Format übersetzt, „thereby alter[ing] the event itself.“ Ähnliche Bedenken formulierte die Theaterwissenschaftlerin Erika Fischer-Lichte zum Verständnisprozess bzgl. Performance, inklusive einer Aufführung, derer man selbst Teil war: Im Vergleich zu statischen Kunstformen können sich Akteur- und Zuschauer*innen nur schwer einen Überblick zu einer laufenden Performance verschaffen. Auch im Nachhinein ist man weiteren Problemen wie den Grenzen des menschlichen Gedächtnisses oder der Übersetzungsleistung bzgl. non-verbaler Impressionen ausgesetzt. Spieler*innen, Forscher*innen aber auch Game-Designer*innen können diese Bedenken gut nachvollziehen. Obwohl über den Zugang zum Spiel relativ leicht jederzeit eine neue Performance gestartet werden kann, ist damit noch nicht sichergestellt, es in seiner Gänze erfassen zu können.

Die Schnittstellen zwischen dem Performance-Diskurs und digitalen Spielen erinnern an einen Versuch des Schauspielers und Performanceforschers Steve Dixon, einen gemeinsamen Nenner in der Liveness-Debatte zu finden: Wenn Streitpunkte wie die Eigenschaften unterschiedlicher Medientechniken oder das (Nicht-)Vorhandensein von Körperlichkeit ausgeblendet werden, lässt sich zumindest im zeitlichen Aspekt oder der „nowness“ ein gemeinsamer Bezugspunkt finden. Doch die zunehmenden Wiederaufführungen vergangener Performancekunst ab den 2000er Jahren stellten auch diesen Punkt in Frage.

Die Diskussion wurde in eine neue Richtung gelenkt: Neben Fragen um die Autor*innenschaft oder Authentizität in Bezug auf das Original wurde befürchtet, dass die Bedeutung der ursprünglichen Performances ersetzt oder der gesamten Kunstform langfristig die Innovationskraft geraubt werden würde. Doch die vom Theater geprägte Seite des Forschungsfeldes erinnert daran, wie Performance stets auf Vergangenem aufbaut. Oder plakativ ausgedrückt: „Every performance is already a Re-Performance, and the Ur-version no more than a fantasy.“

Diana Taylor geht hierbei einen Schritt weiter, indem sie Performance als Übertragung von „embodied practice/knowledge“ versteht. Analog zum Wunsch nach langfristiger Spielbarkeit bietet sich mit Re-Performance die Möglichkeit, Probleme in der Bewahrung eines performativen Mediums durch Praxis zu überwinden. Dabei greifen die bereits zitierten Kolleg*innen Rebecca Schneider und Sarah Julius die obigen Bedenken auf und verstehen sie nicht als Hindernisse, sondern Potenziale:

I assert that through re-performance the initial performance is adapted, not just by and for the new body which is performing the work, but also in order to shed new light onto the initial performance. Thus, re-performance adapts performance for a new cultural, social and political context, allowing it to be presented to a new generation of audience members. Through this process, the initial performance is transformed and adapted, but not beyond recognition. The re-performance (or adaptation) is haunted by the specter of the initial performance.

Unterschiede zur ursprünglichen Performance sollten nicht als Bug, sondern Feature aufgefasst werden. Julius ist nicht die Einzige, welche die Spuren oder Nachwirkungen vergangener Performance mit gespenstischen Metaphern beschreibt. So verwenden Marvin Carlson und Herbert Blau den Begriff „ghosting“, um die im Theater übliche Wiederverwendung von Produktionsmaterialien, Texten, Akteur*innen etc. bis hin zur Übernahme von Inhalten anderer Kunstformen zu beschreiben. Dies trifft auch auf digitale Spiele zu. Inwiefern Rezipient*innen bzw. Spieler*innen Geister vergangener Performance erkennen können, ist ein komplexes Zusammenspiel aus Kontext, Erinnerungen, Erwartungen und eine (Nicht-)Zugehörigkeit zu Interpretationsgemeinschaften. Diese Umstände sind auch für die Entwicklung von Spiel-Re-Performances relevant, so Square Enix Produzent Yoshinori Kitase:

The biggest reason though, is how much time has passed and how technology and the world has changed since the original was released. Modern players may have seen the characters Cloud and Sephiroth [...], but they may not have played the game where the characters originated from. [...] [I]f the original game was the only way to experience it, new players - especially anyone that wasn’t playing games in the original’s era - probably wouldn’t be so impressed with the original game compared to the latest titles they could be playing. So that felt like an exciting challenge [...] - let’s take everything great from the original, and create something new and surprising [...].

Tatsächlich wird in Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020) der Schatten des Originals zum Teil der Handlung, indem Geister-NPCs die Charaktere verfolgen und ggfs. direkt eingreifen: „[...] whenever events stray too far from fate's intended path [...].“ Nach Spieleforscher Logan Brown wenden Final Fantasy VII Remake und andere Re-Releases/Remaster/Remakes unterschiedliche Strategien an, um Bezüge zum Original herzustellen, aber auch alte Elemente in den modernen Spielemarkt zu rekontextualisieren. In seinem Plädoyer für einen unvoreingenommenen Umgang mit diesen Spielen geht er ähnlich zum obigen Re-Performance Diskurs vor, allerdings auf einer anderen theoretischen Basis und mit Fokus auf die Spielentwicklung.

Für das Fallbeispiel wird sich weiter an Re-Performance orientiert, da „[...] artists seek to re-perform themselves“ schließlich auch Spieler*innen betrifft. Doch um über die möglichen „Geister“ in Game Re-Performances wie OnlyFangs sprechen zu können, werden noch zwei Dinge benötigt: Ein Orientierungsrahmen ähnlich der Ghosting-Ideen für digitale Spiele und ein Exkurs zu den Wurzeln von GaaS.

Game(s) Literacy

Viele Fragestellungen der Spieleforschung kommen nicht ohne eine direkte Auseinandersetzung mit dem Forschungsobjekt bzw. einer performativen Forschungspraxis aus und das obwohl dabei eine „nüchterne Distanz“ teils aufgegeben wird. Diese und weitere Parallelen zum Umgang mit Performance betreffen auch die Lehre: Vor etwa zwanzig Jahren haben José P. Zagal und Amy Bruckman ähnliche Schwierigkeiten im Umgang mit Studierenden beschrieben. Inspiriert von James Paul Gee’s What Video Games Have to Teach Us About Learning and Literacy (2003) formulierte Zagal das Konzept einer möglichen Game oder Games Literacy:

[G]ames literacy can be defined as: Having the ability to play games. Having the ability to understand meanings with respect to games Having the ability to make games. [...] [E]ach part of games literacy is related to, influences, and is influenced by the others. These interrelationships can be complicated, especially when we consider additional literacies.

Im ersten Element geht es nicht darum, auf einem besonders guten Niveau spielen zu können. Vielmehr ist das Meistern üblicher Zugangsprobleme im digitalen Spielen gemeint, etwa mit der Steuerung, die erfahrene Spieler*innen gerne verdrängen. Letzteres ist auch in der Art und Weise begründet, wie Lernprozesse im Game Design versteckt werden können. Dennoch erfordern bestimmte Spiele oder Mechaniken externe Kompetenzen. Dies betrifft auch den zweiten Aspekt: Die Fähigkeit, Bedeutungen aus digitalen Spielen im Rahmen unterschiedlicher Kontexte zu ziehen. Der letzte Aspekt, das Game Making, in Referenz zu einem Beitrag von Katie Salen, unterstützt dagegen die ersten beiden Elemente von Game Literacy über aktive Game Design Praxis.

Wenn Game Literacy in Bezug auf Re-Performance weitergedacht wird, eröffnen sich Überschneidungen zu Erkenntnisprozessen, die zuvor bzgl. Ghosting besprochen wurden. Im Gegensatz zu Carlson bevorzugt Zagal jedoch die „communities of practice“ von Jean Lave und Etienne Wenger gegenüber den Interpretationsgemeinschaften von Stanley Fish. Der daraus resultierende kollektive Wissensschatz von Spieler*innen ist so nicht nur eine Sammlung interessanter Paratexte, sondern praktisch eine Weitergabe von „embodied [...] knowledge.“ Anders gesagt: „[...] [E]very time I play a game, I am in conversation with everyone else who has played before me.“ Dieser kollektive Wissensschatz kann in Kombination mit den eingangs erwähnten Optimierungsprozessen für Game Designer*innen langfristig zum Problem werden. Allerdings, so James Newman, sind Spieler*innen über sogenannte „superplay“ Praktiken durchaus in der Lage, neue Herausforderungen bzw. Spielweisen zu schaffen:

What these superplay practices ably demonstrate is the malleability and plasticity of the videogame and the transformativity of gameplay. [...] The videogame is material which is given shape, form and meaning through the performance of the gamer. [...] What is particularly interesting about this situation is that there is no necessary reason why this performance has to be so clearly bounded by the ludic framework of the game.

Superplay kann als Schnittstelle zwischen Optimierungsprozessen im digitalen Spielen und dessen performatives Potenzial aufgefasst werden. Oder: Game Making lässt sich auch abseits einer Entwicklungsumgebung umsetzen, indem das Spiel selbst zum Material wird.

Wenn der Umgang mit (alten) digitalen Spielen derart von (nicht vorhandenen) Vorerfahrungen und einer (Nicht-)Zugehörigkeit zu relevanten Spielkulturen geprägt ist, wird die Bewahrung vergangener Game(s) Literacy ebenso wichtig wie die Erhaltung „des“ Spiels. Der Segen und Fluch eines performativen Mediums, der auch Forschungsliteratur betrifft:

Simply put, students who are not familiar with World of Warcraft will not fully understand more than a quarter of the articles in the field’s two leading journals. The more students know World of Warcraft, the better they will be able to critically engage with the arguments put forth in articles citing that game, and the same is true for Tetris, Grand Theft Auto, and other highly cited „canonical“ games. As the years pass, the expectation that students, whatever their background, are familiar with older games also becomes less tenable [...].

Wie in AaT demonstriert wurde, lassen sich Entwicklungsprozesse in der Game Literacy älterer aber prominenter Spielkulturen mit aktiven Re-Performances gut nachverfolgen. Doch was ist mit Spielen, die schon seit Jahrzehnten aus dem Erfahrungshorizont gegenwärtiger Spieler*innen gefallen sind?

Exkurs: Vom Parser zum Parsing

Um im Anschluss das Potenzial von (öffentlicher) Game Re-Performance für die Bewahrung wie Geschichtsschreibung digitaler Spiele und ihrer Spielkulturen zu zeigen, ist ein Blick auf die Wurzeln von MMORPGs (und GaaS im Allgemeinen) nötig: Multi-User-Dungeons, kurz MUDs, die ab den späten 1970er bis 1990er Jahren primär als nicht-kommerzielle Onlinespiele von Studierenden an Universitäten gehostet wurden. Durch Weitergabe von Codebases und Experimenten mit unterschiedlichen (oder eigens kreierten) Programmiersprachen entstanden so unterschiedliche Formen. Damit entwickelten sie sich zu einer frühen Spielwiese für erste (Online-)Spieleforschungen und Untersuchungen von Performance im digitalen Raum. Doch seit der Ablösung durch grafische MUDs bzw. MMORPGs ab den 1990er Jahren pflegt das Genre ein Nischendasein.

Die folgenden Beobachtungen beziehen sich auf Re-Performances der ersten Beispiele des Genres: MUD1 (1978) und MUD2 (1985), die ursprünglich von Roy Trubshaw und Richard Bartle an der University of Essex kreiert und administriert wurden. Dabei ließen sich mangels einer aktiven Playerbase nicht alle Aspekte untersuchen. Nichtsdestotrotz verblieben mithilfe des Orientierungsrahmens der Game Literacy einige Elemente vergangenen Spielens, die später im Bezug auf WoW Classic Hardcore und OnlyFangs noch eine Rolle spielen werden.

Der offensichtlichste Unterschied zu modernen Spielen ist anhand der obigen Beispiele die Textbasiertheit. Sie erfordert mit Blick auf die Steuerung bzw. den Umgang mit dem Parser ein Verständnis für klassische Textadventures oder die Bedienung von Computern via Command-Line User Interfaces, also Kommando- oder Befehlszeilen. Aus einer von audiovisuellen Spielen und MMORPGs geprägten Perspektive scheint sich damit das Geschehen auf das heute typische Combat Log zu reduzieren. Informationen zu grundlegenden Spielregeln (z. B. Schadensberechnungen), die oftmals im Chatprotokoll landen oder direkt ausgeblendet werden, werden so (vermeintlich) in den Vordergrund gestellt.

In Anlehnung an die von Textadventures inspirierten MUD werden Kämpfe wie in den obigen Screenshots erst im Nachfolger MUD2 (rudimentär) quantifiziert. Wie ebenfalls aus den Logs hervorgeht, arbeiten beide Spiele mit Permadeath. Doch Kämpfe sind nicht der einzige Weg, Erfahrungspunkte zu generieren: Vielmehr stehen das Lösen von Rätseln und das Finden von Schätzen im Vordergrund. Auf Maximallevel haben Spieler*innen dann die Möglichkeit zum „wizard“ oder zur „witch“ aufzusteigen, um so der Administration bzw. „god“ des MUDs zu assistieren, etwa als Programmier*in, Designer*in oder Community Manager*in. Außerhalb eines kommerziellen Rahmens und mangels Automatisierung grundlegender Serverfunktionen, musste Game Making zum Spielziel erklärt werden. Entsprechend sind viele Entwickler*innen früher grafischer MUDs bzw. MMOs ehemalige MUD-User, die sich an alten MUD-Designs orientierten. Mit einer Ausnahme: Permadeath oder generelle Sanktionen für das Sterben des eigenen Avatars wurden abgelehnt oder mit der Zeit aufgeweicht. Demnach lässt sich etwa eine Entwicklungslinie zwischen DikuMUD (1990), EverQuest (1999) und WoW aufzeichnen.

Mit der audiovisuellen Darstellungsweise folgte eine Beschränkung der Game Making Möglichkeiten für Spieler*innen, die nicht nur mit einer stärkeren Kommerzialisierung, sondern auch mit technischen Umständen verbunden war. Im Fall von WoW verblieb eine Ausnahme: Interface-Modifikationen. Dieser Aspekt war in den Augen ehemaliger MUD-Spieler- sowie Forscher*innen wie Ragnhild Tronstadt und T. L. Taylor tatsächlich bemerkenswerter als der Sprung zur Audiovisualität:

In a contemporary game such as World of Warcraft [...] players hardly even see the representative, visual level of the game during play, as numbers and meters depicting the stats of themselves and their companions fills up their screens. [...] Naturally, to play the game successfully, immediate access to the current gamestate is preferable, even if it prevents one from being able to immerse oneself in the visual surroundings of the game-world. This is a story then not simply of how forms of control and normalization emerge within player culture (that we have seen before in many other games) but the complex role our technical artifacts can have in the construction of such. Things like user-produced mods are sociotechnical actors and are always involved in reshaping the game space—and indeed what play is—in powerful ways.

Im Vergleich zu MUD-Communities, die einen „Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe“ Ansatz pflegen, werden für MMOs diverse Anlaufstellen mit Informationen zum Spiel angeboten. Die von Tronstadt als auch Taylor erwähnten Beispiele für WoW finden in den obigen Screenshots sowohl innerhalb als auch außerhalb des Spiels Anwendung. Tatsächlich bauen diese Hilfsmittel zum Teil auch auf den Wissensstrukturen älterer Spiele auf.

Mit der Entwicklung von MUD-Clients in den 1990er Jahren konnten User erstmals ihren Spielverlauf über Text-Logs dokumentieren. In vielen MMOs wurde die Praxis dann auf das Combat Log übertragen und zum „theorycrafting“ genutzt. Aus dem Umgang mit dem Text-Parser als Pseudo-Dungeonmaster wurde ein gegenseitiger Vergleich über Kampfloganalyse bzw. „parsing.“

WoW DOES change everything: Classic Hardcore als Schnittstelle für Superplay & Game Making

In a virtual world with no [permanent death], you only get to experience a body of content once. After you’ve consumed it, you rise in power such that the old content is no longer a challenge, so you go on to the next content. The only solution not involving [permanent death] is to create new content, which is (as ever) expensive.

Während in der aktuellen Version von WoW die spielkulturellen Optimierungsprozesse von Entwickler*innenseite eingedämmt werden, haben Spieler*innen der Classic Re-Performance mit einer Interface-Modifikation selbst eine neue Herausforderung über Permadeath kreiert. Wenig später wurde der Hardcore-Modus über offizielle Server unterstützt:

Auf den ersten Blick ist WoW Classic Hardcore ein Beispiel für Game-Making-Praktiken als Resultat von Superplay. Aus einer klassischen Bewahrungsperspektive betrachtet ist der Modus damit noch weniger ein Reenactmentversuch von Vanilla als der ursprüngliche Launch von WoW Classic. Bereits die Charaktererstellung (Abb. 4) ist anders, indem Spieler*innen eine Einverständniserklärung für den Permadeath akzeptieren müssen.

Doch über den Blickwinkel der Re-Performance und Game Literacy haben wir dennoch eine Demonstration diverser „Geister“ vergangenen Spielens auf mehreren Ebenen vorliegen.

Many say the original Vanilla experience of 2004 through 2006 can't be rekindled, and they're right; memories burn brighter in the mind. But with Classic Hardcore, people are forced to go back to the game's roots to survive the arduous journey to level 60 in WoW Classic with only a single life to live. While this may only resurrect a part of the game's originality, it's still enough to rekindle a bit of what once was. Classic Hardcore is everyone's last chance to get a glimpse of what Vanilla really was, so fans should enjoy it while it lasts.

Auf Spielebene sorgt die stetige Todesgefahr für eine vorsichtige und kooperative Herangehensweise, die viele Spieler*innen an den ursprünglichen Launch erinnert und selbst über den Reenactment-Versuch von Nostalrius nicht wiederhergestellt werden konnte. Wenn es brenzlig wird, werden Spieler*innen im Überlebenskampf so in emergente Spielsituationen forciert, die normalerweise mit einem Schulterzucken und kurzen Corpse run oder Wiederbelebungszauber enden würden. Damit wurde auch ein Fokus zurück auf die Leveling-Phase im MMORPG gelegt, die heute oft als lästige Pflicht empfunden wird.

Auf einer spielkulturellen Ebene begegnen wir einer Lösung für ein gelöstes Spiel ohne neuen Content genau in der Spielmechanik wieder, die im Wechsel von textbasierten MUDs hin zu audiovisuellen MMOs größtenteils verloren ging. Dass WoW für Permadeath nicht designed wurde, war nach Jahrzehnten diverser Optimierungsstrategien, die auch in der Spieleforschung begleitet wurden, nicht mehr von Belang. Somit haben Hardcore-Spieler*innen unbewusst nicht nur Teile der alten Vanilla-Spielweise, sondern auch eine Schnittstelle zwischen Game Making sowie Superplay reperformed, die sich bis zu den Wurzeln des Genres zurückverfolgen lässt. Kurz: „It is one time passing on to and as another time.“

Damit sind wir allerdings noch nicht ganz am Ende dieser Game Re-Performance angekommen. Denn abgesehen von der Wiederkehr vergangener Spielweisen und Mechaniken ist da noch „[...] the allure of potentially running into your favorite streamer.“

<OnlyFangs> Season 2: Game Re-Performance als öffentliches Ereignis

Neue Potenziale für emergente Spielsituationen haben nicht nur dafür gesorgt, dass Spieler*innen fleißig Clips wie den obigen miteinander teilten, sondern boten auch eine gute Kulisse für Livestreaming. Dem fügte <OnlyFangs>, als eine komplett aus Streamer*innen bestehende Gilde, weitere Dimensionen hinzu, die auch für die allgemeine Forschung zu Spiele-Livestreams sowie Livestreaming als Performance interessant sind. Damit verbunden waren etwa der organisatorische Aufwand, angefangen mit dem Regelwerk bis hin zu Treffen im echten Leben, soziale Konflikte und spontanes Role-Playing.

Für die Bewahrungsperspektive bedeutet Livestreaming nicht nur temporäre Aufmerksamkeit für ein älteres Spiel bzw. dessen Re-Performance: Auf einer spielkulturellen Metaebene haben wir es mit einer öffentliche Demonstration und Diskussion von (vergangener) Game Literacy zu tun. Dabei ist eine Streamingsituation als Performance natürlich nicht exakt mit einem normalen Spielprozess vergleichbar, beginnend mit der semi-öffentlichen Situation (vgl. Abb. 6) auf dem von <OnlyFangs> ausgewählten Server.

Nichtsdestotrotz motivierte die Aussicht auf Maximallevel an Endgame-Raids teilnehmen zu können, diverse Persönlichkeiten mit unterschiedlichem Alter, unterschiedlicher Herkunft und verschiedenen Gamingbiografien, über mehrere Monate das gleiche Spiel miteinander zu spielen. Dabei wurden für Unterhaltungszwecke auch bewusst unerfahrene Spieler*innen in ungewohnten Situationen oder Rollen eingesetzt. Während Veteran*innen ihre vergangene Spielweise reperformten, erlebten Neulinge klassische Spielmomente zum allerersten Mal – die im Anschluss zusammengeschnitten, geteilt und kommentiert wurden. Zwar wurden sie von erfahrenen Mitspieler*innen und heutigen Informationsquellen unterstützt, doch im Hardcore Modus kann ein kleiner Fehler jederzeit zum Verhängnis werden. Damit ist „backseat gaming“ im Livechat und auf Social Media vorprogrammiert.

Neben dem Launch (Abb. 7, 1) und IRL-Gildentreffen (2) erreichte <OnlyFangs> die größte Aufmerksamkeit während der ersten Endgame-Raids (3), beim Tod von Tyler1 (4), einer der beliebtesten teilnehmenden Streamer, und während einer DDoS-Attacke (5) auf die WoW-Server.

Trotz eines Eingriffs von Blizzard Entertainment, der bei Serverproblemen für normale Spieler*innen ausbleibt, verlor das Event langfristig an Einschaltquoten. Wenn man einen bestimmten Punkt von <OnlyFangs> Season 2 als Ende nehmen möchte, der thematisch auch zum MUD-Exkurs passt, dann vielleicht die kurzzeitige Wiederbelebung von Tyler1 (Abb. 8) durch den Entwickler für ein letztes Raid-Event, mit seinem anschließenden zweiten Tod durch einen Game Master. You haven't lived until you've died in WoW – twice.

Gaming as Memory Machine

Was verbleibt, sind Clips und Videos von über 100 Streamer*innen, verteilt auf mehreren Plattformen und gelegentlich zusammengeschnitten von Video-Essayist*innen, sowie Inspirationen für Re-Performances in anderen Spielen oder Sprachen. <OnlyFangs> endet damit nicht nur als Archivmaterial für digitale Spiele, sondern auch als das digitale Spielen mit Performance: Aus der Bewahrungsperspektive, inspiriert vom Re-Performance-Diskurs und orientiert an Game Literacy, eröffneten sich auf mehreren Ebenen – des Spiels, dessen Spielkultur und einer spielkulturellen Metaebene – die Spuren vergangenen Spielens ohne die Absicht einer historischen Aufführungspraxis. Das Twitch-Event und der Hardcore-Spielmodus erzählen, wenn auch unbeabsichtigt, die Geschichte über unseren Umgang mit digitalen Spielen aus der Perspektive der WoW-, MMORPG- sowie MUD-Spielkulturen.

Im Spiel mit Multi-User-Dungeons und in der Beobachtung spielkultureller Praktiken der mittlerweile zwanzig Jahre alten WoW-Spielkultur erfahren wir aber auch etwas über die Spieleforschung als Wissenschaft: Forschungsliteratur wie Lehre können nur Momentaufnahmen individueller oder kollektiver Game Literacy abbilden. Doch damit werden sie zu ebenso wichtigen Quellen wie die Überreste vergangener Game (Re-)Performance.

Medienverzeichnis

Spiele

Blizzard Entertainment: StarCraft: Brood War (Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Nintendo 64). USA: Blizzard Entertainment 1998.

Blizzard Entertainment: StarCraft: Remastered (Microsoft Windows, Mac OS). o. O.: Blizzard Entertainment 2017.

Blizzard Entertainment: World of Warcraft. (Microsoft Windows, macOS). USA: Vivendi Games 2004.

Blizzard Entertainment: World of Warcraft Classic. (Microsoft Windows, macOS). o. O.: Blizzard Entertainment 2019.

Square Enix: Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S). o. O.: Square Enix 2020.

Roy Trubshaw; Richard Bartle: Multi-User Dungeon/MUD (PDP-10 Mainframe). UK: University of Essex 1978. Reperformed via Multi-User Dungeon - British Legends. Canada: Viktor Toth 1999. <https://www.british-legends.com/CMS/> [10.02.2026]

MUSE: Multi-User Dungeon 2/MUD2 (Mainframe, Minicomputer). UK: British Telecom 1985. Reperformed via Multi User Dungeon 2 (MUD2.COM/MUD2.ORG). Canada: Viktor Toth 1997. <https://www.mud2.com/CMS/> [10.02.2026]

William Crowther; Don Woods: Colossal Cave Adventure (PDP-10 Mainframe). USA: BBN 1976/1977. <https://www.mobygames.com/game/30153/adventure/> [10.02.2026]

Infocom: Zork (PDP-10, PDP-11, PC u. v. m.). USA: MIT/Personal Software/Infocom 1977. <https://www.mobygames.com/game/30162/zork/> [10.02.2026]

Blizzard Entertainment: World of WarCraft: Wrath of the Lich King. (Microsoft Windows, macOS). o. O.: Blizzard Entertainment 2008.

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Bilder

Artikelbild: Screenshot aus RageSaga: tyler1 DIES IN MOLTEN CORE RAID! | OnlyFangs | Wow Hardcore Classic. 08.02.2025. <https://youtu.be/SO7SODvj8VQ?si=xu1c6QOU_QT1C9jz> [26.04.2026]

Abb. 1: MUD-Clients WizTerm & Mudlet unter Windows 11. Screenshots der Autorin.

Abb. 2: Kämpfe in MUD1 & MUD2. Screenshots der Autorin.

Abb. 3: User-Interface in WoW: WotLK (2008), Screenshot aus: r/wow: What’s the worst ui you have ever seen? 2018. <https://www.reddit.com/r/wow/comments/94rk6x/whats_the_worst_ui_you_have_ever_seen/>, Wowhead Datenbank Suchfunktionen, Screenshot von: Wowhead. <https://www.wowhead.com/> & Warcraft Logs Analysetool, Screenshot von: Bolas: How to Use Warcraft Logs. In: Wowhead. 19.03.2025. <https://www.wowhead.com/guide/how-to-use-warcraft-logs-6341> [26.04.2026]

Abb. 4: Einverständniserklärung in der WoW Classic Hardcore Charaktererstellung. Screenshot aus: WoW US Forum: Hardcore experience! 2023. <https://us.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/hardcore-experience/1669816/10> [26.04.2026]

Abb. 5: Streamerin AnnieFuchsia erreicht Level 60. Screenshot aus: Twitch.tv: Ding Level 60 Warrior on Controller. 2025. <https://www.twitch.tv/anniefuchsia/clip/AntsyTawdryWalrusShazBotstix-cIyH2alWDkfS2nFa> [26.04.2026]

Abb. 6: Duell bis zum Tod zwischen Streamer Ziqo und Shobek. Screenshot aus: The Stars Aligned: DE

SHOBEK vs. ZIQO MAK'GORA IN HARDCORE CLASSIC! 16.12.2024. <https://youtu.be/Wz-gQn4GWR8?si=5dLYeh1nXx-SVZZj> [26.04.2026]

Abb. 7: OnlyFangs Twitch-Statistik. Beschriftung durch Autorin, Screenshot von: SullyGnome - Twitch stats and analysis: OnlyFangs Twitch stats. <https://sullygnome.com/team/bardstavern> [25.10.2025]

Abb. 8: Streamer Tyler1 und Game Master Anyheart auf dem Gipfel des Blackrock Mountain. Screenshot aus: loltyler1: RESURRECTION. 26.05.2025. <https://youtu.be/srE5n5spLfc?si=LBe_DP1Yk8PSG04Q> [25.10.2025]