Azeroth as Theatre: The history of digital games… as performance(s)?

Exposition

With videogames, there is a tension between the relative technological fixity of a finished game and the experiences enabled by the game, which change with every individual interaction. [...] Until traditional institutions create collection development models that include artifacts of participatory culture, the institutional representation of game collections runs the risk of being incomplete or even unreliable.

It is the night of April 10th, 2016: Heroes of the Alliance and Horde gather in front of their cities of Ironforge and Orgrimmar. Anyone who played World of WarCraft (WoW) prior to the introduction of cross-realm play knows the importance of such spots for any server community: Travellers passing by, afk-ing, banter and most importantly, duels. However, these players are gathered for a different purpose: As their avatars “/cry”, they say their goodbyes to each other and express resentment towards the very developer of their game: Blizzard Entertainment. The Horde takes it a step further with one final march through the popular zone The Barrens to jump down the cliffs of Thunder Bluff. At 23:12:17 CET, the player base of the private server Nostalrius - on average counting 13,000 players simultaneously logged in - was thrown back to the login screen of WoW ‘Vanilla’ for the last time – “Disconnected from Server”. An uncommon occurrence? Not at all: No online game, service, or server lasts forever, especially when operating illegally and while official servers are still running. Was it dramatic? Yes, but the emotional impact of online gaming, especially through virtual worlds, is well documented. Although Nostalrius only ran for about a year, many of these players have been hopping from private server to private server for years – creating their own community separate from what they call ‘retail WoW’. Was its shutdown justified? Blizzard was, of course, well within their rights to legally threaten the Nostalrius team due to misuse of their IP. However, the company’s simultaneous refusal to launch ‘legacy’ servers, unlike some of their competitors, shed a different light on this situation ­– especially since this stance was communicated rather poorly. Nostalrius on the other hand became the first private legacy server to garner somewhat positive attention due to its quality and ignited new discussions around preserving online games. Long story short: More media coverage and a fan petition brought to Mike Morhaime, then CEO of Blizzard, by WoW Vanilla team lead Mark Kern later, I find myself sitting in a hours-long queue to play World of WarCraft: Wrath of the Lich King ‘Classic’

Our example above illustrates two main problems for those working to document and preserve digital games and their history: Accessibility and versioning. Games which are primarily played online, like WoW, pose the most extreme challenges to these endeavours due to their dependency on server infrastructures. If the game in question underwent several updates or servers ceased operating entirely, there is simply no way to go back to older versions or play the game in question at all Further complications due to “[…] obsolescence, business, design, advertising, marketing and journalistic practices that foreground innovation and upgrade while writing out compatibility with redundant, superseded platforms and software […]”, leaves nostalgic fans to fill the gaps themselves. For old online games and services, this is mostly done through emulation or reverse-engineering. However, scholarship and some institutions have been catching up the past two decades. When it comes to the former, we find the Preserving Virtual Worlds Project as one of the earliest investigations into the matter of online game preservation. Although some museums began to offer access to thesegames as well, such limited use can only tell us so much about the original play experience. Instead, game preservationists like Henry Lowood and Megan Winget make a strong argument for “contextual information”. We are confronted with a collective, everchanging and temporary experience long before a server shutdown is even considered, making online games a special case in discerning the object of research and our ability to play it. More importantly: Users not only to some degree transform ‘their’ game through various in-game actions, they also create various “artifacts of a participatory culture” as well as knowledge systems. Granted, much of the same can be said about offline games as well, and acknowledging players’ abilities to shift between roles of recipients to actors to even designers has become a staple within game studies. In other words:

Computerspiele bedingen einen performativen Mediengebrauch – denn sie müssen gespielt werden. Genauer: Computerspiele sind interaktive Medienprodukte [...]. [...] [N]eben dieser Interaktion im Spiel kann das Computerspiel selbst [...] zum Gegenstand eines performativen Gebrauchs werden [...]. Die innerbildliche Performativität wird ergänzt durch eine außerbildliche Performativität – und das Zusammenspiel beider bringt eine Gaming Culture hervor.

Concepts from the realm of performance and theatre studies are no strangers to German as well as English-speaking thinkers within game studies and even game design theory. Essential ideas like (autopoietic) feedback loops are often directly or indirectly mentioned when describing the process of (digital) play. Their roots lie in cybernetics, whose early theories used computer-based games as theoretical examples. Moreover, its most productive phase during the 1950s and 60s coincides not only with the beginning of performance (studies) discourse and what we consider the first digital games which were programmed to demonstrate the performance of computer technologies. Since games “[e]cho” cybernetics on several levels, tackling them using tools and perspectives from fields influenced by the same ideas – such as performance studies – seems apt. Our neighbouring field of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) is in a similar position, mainly represented by the work of computer scientist and game designer Brenda Laurel, who, in declaring computers theatres in the early nineties, inspired some of the game studies works referenced here. Overall, this “[...] performative turn has facilitated an approximation and equalization of medial, technological and human performances” and continues to influence further research areas such as history.

When it comes to online games specifically, I propose that performance studies as a helpful tool for tackling what is arguably one of the more challenging objects of research in historical game studies. Additionally, I want to put a spotlight on the relevant sources and how they complement each other when following this approach. Granted, as more fields became involved in the performance studies discourse, those taking a closer look ironically found its very own accessibility and versioning issues. However, they can be mitigated by concentrating on one specific perspective and theory. For example, Clara Fernández-Vara, Melanie Fritsch and Britta Neitzel have already demonstrated that performance approaches by theatre studies offer useful analytical tools for understanding digital play as performance(s). Following some of the same thinkers, mainly Laurel in combination with performance scholar Erika Fischer-Lichte, I will exemplify the usefulness of this approach to study play performance(s) of the past. World of WarCraft is a particularly pertinent example due to its longevity, thorough documentation and impact on gaming as well as popular culture. Finally, I will outline why this perspective might become even more important for future scholarship.

Rising player action

Open-source proponents, crackers, and anarchists alike rejoice as an alpha version of World of Warcraft has allegedly been secured and is now supposedly making its way around warez circles. This news comes from Skull’s Hack Site who says WarForge (infamous for their work in battle.net emulation for the War3 and TFT betas) is already working on server software for the WoW leak.

Long before players could even hope to leave their mark on WoW via internal performativity, those with the right skillset already appropriated at least one version of the game as their ultimate object of participation Based on the game client alone, fan developers had to set up their own server and reverse-engineer its communication with the former. Popular projects such as Nostalrius were the result of more than a decade of testing different programming languages, the creation of tools to populate the game world among other functions, and lastly, spying on Blizzard’s own server communication using “packet sniffers”. Although C++ and C# seem to be preferred, the languages used to achieve this were incredibly diverse in the early years – ranging from Visual Basic and Python, to even Object Pascal/Delphi.

While the private server scene started as a “[...] personal challenge for a very small part of the community, trying to express their skills by developing and re-engineering [...]” in a similar vein to the hackers and crackers of early computer history, others were ready to financially profit off such work. Meanwhile, those who wanted to join these servers simply had to create an account on the private servers’ website, download the right client, and change the web address within the game file “realmlist.wtf” – the latter is now missing from modern versions of the game.

In the meantime, retail WoW progressed up to game version 9.2.7 at the time of writing with another expansion pack on the horizon. In a less extreme manner than those appropriating the game even before its release in 2004, numerous fan creations from interface-modifications (so-called add-ons), to machinimas, to several databases account for various forms of external performativity. This needs to be clarified in relation to our previous quote by Benjamin Beil about the performativity of digital games: Through differentiating between internal performativity as the process of play itself and external performativity to describe the latter outside phenomena, we are able to take a large spectrum of player actions into account – intended or not. Performativity on the other hand, roughly speaking, serves as an umbrella term for symbolic actions generating or changing a reality or state by their very execution. According to Sibylle Krämer, performative actions vary from weak, to strong, to system-breaking or radical degrees according to different interpretations within performance studies. Beils differentiation is open to all of them: Ranging from pressing a key on the keyboard to cast a spell killing an enemy (internal) to, as described above, taking the game client itself to create your very own separate server reality (external).

However, changes to our game in question through patching practices common to online games allow developers to address said performativity by forcefully shifting the metagame, fixing what is deemed exploitative play or banning specific add-ons. Furthermore, content additions or radical changes like the infamous Cataclysm expansion leave players a new game reality altogether. In other words, several iterations of WoW became “[...] buried under the latest patches and expansions [...]” which is disappointing for players who want to go back to these older versions and challenging for scholars who try to study and preserve its history.

Aufführungen verfügen nicht über ein fixier- und tradierbares materielles Artefakt, sie sind flüchtig und transitorisch, sie erschöpfen sich in ihrer Gegenwärtigkeit, d. h. in ihrem dauernden Werden und Vergehen, in der Autopoiesis der Feedback-Schleife.

Thinking about such circumstances as performance(s) can help us to structure them, especially for our problems related to versioning and potential consequences of our access to ‘the’ game (or lack thereof) in the present. Now following Fischer-Lichte to the origins of German theatre studies, which boil down to favouring the performance(s) of a play over its written text, we can adapt her approach to explain the situation at hand.

The game code or client can serve as our text, although the net code required for the server is of importance as well. Its interaction with players was imagined or planned by developers through game design, including testing, which parallels theatres mise-en-scène or enactment as preparation for a performance of a play. Developers often create and at least change their text/code simultaneously to said mise-en-scène/game design process – the alpha client above belongs to this step. Furthermore, those working on online games can do the same during the actual performance – even without a maintenance period – and any future updates may require a mise-en-scène/game design process as well. In short, there is a temporal difference at play in this comparison if we think in very strict terms, which is why Laurel prefers to match HCI to improvisational theatre specifically. Nevertheless, playwrights cannot perfectly anticipate random factors like audience reactions or small changes in an actor's behaviour. In the same vein, game design works with a similar limited “set of potential actions” since it cannot predict all player input and game output, which is why some favour the term “emergent” over “interactive” when describing digital play. Fischer-Lichte made a related observation when comparing mediated live performances to live performances as found in theatre. In this context we have to keep in mind that she considers the bodily presence and actions of everyone involved to be a prerequisite for performances, but similar arguments have been made when it comes to digital games as they and our understanding of them evolved. In fact, Laurel reminds us that “[t]he search for a definition of interactivity diverts our attention from the real issue: How can humans participate as agents in representational contexts?”

We must understand a performance “[a]s a self-organizing system” which “[...] continually receives and integrates into that system newly emerging, unplanned and unpredictable elements from both sides of the loop.” When it comes to digital play, this integration can work in several ways and does not have to be perfect as long as the player or game keep at it. This autopoietic characteristic of performances allows for “transformative” potentials like our previous exploration of players shifting between consumers, actors, and makers or, following Beil, internal/external performativity. In turn, this means who, when, where and how someone is playing is as important as our access to ‘the’ game as an artefact and whatever developers had in mind.Granted, although this describes the process of play in the present well, it becomes rather problematic when tackling play of the past. However, Fischer-Lichte acknowledges the possibility for performances to leave some traces behind by accounting for the basics of historical source verification like the differentiation between intentional and accidental remains. This is where objects of participatory culture, knowledge systems and fan preservation come into play. Nevertheless, performances as an event can only be roughly translated into a different medium. This is the difference between watching someone play and playing the game yourself. It also indirectly refers to another basic idea of historiographical theory and how the term history’ is often inaccurately used in everyday life: What historians do is not recapturing the actual past but reconstructing a version of it which we call history based on available sources and their individual perspective from the present. History and performance studies are more related to each other than might seem apparent at first glance.

Besides theory, another urgent issue arises when thinking about how to begin writing historiography within these bounds and this specific object of research in more practical terms. First, we must consider which past performance(s) and participants (players and developers) involved with the game in question are vital for the research question we aim at. Can we use a few examples as an overview, or do we need to follow a specific group of people playing this game? Are multiple (fan-)developers and publishers involved, offering different mise-en-scènes or even rewrites of the text/code? We would have to distinguish between individual and collective performance(s) ranging from regions, servers, smaller groups of players (guilds, clans, teams etc.), and finally individual player journeys. Secondly, which states of the game are of interest and when do we narrow them down? For our goal of exercising this approach in general, we continue going the chronological route up until an obvious break in the development timeline and discuss it in collective terms first when isolating potential additional mise-en-scènes resulting in different (collective) performances. This simply means looking at the release and versioning history by the original developers, while ignoring regional differences such as separate release dates. In our case: starting with the earliest launch of servers in the US region back in 2004 and ending with the release of the first expansion pack The Burning Crusade two years later – which required users to manually expand their game client/text for the first time. This leaves us with twelve variants of WoW Vanilla. Since we already established one additional mise-en-scène of WoW Vanilla through the private server scene represented by Nostalrius, we will continue with the latest one made by Blizzard Entertainment themselves.

Classic Climax

Private servers already existed prior to Nostalrius’ release, but most of them provided paid services, and an average quality in terms of content and services which wasn’t always seen as professional. Nostalrius tried to break this situation as a non profit organization, and actually succeeded in some ways. [...] Most of the previously existing profit-based Vanilla servers disappeared [...]. Our servers’ shutdown left 220,000 players (monthly statistics) without a home, and created a huge demand for Vanilla WoW.

The introductory server shutdown and fan protest eventually moved Blizzard to officially announce their own re-staging of WoW Vanilla deemed “Classic”, ironically communicated by the very same person shutting down fan requests many years ago. Events leading up to and accompanying a game performance are of importance as well and we will come back to them. For now, an overview of them leading to the Classic performance would look like this:

Since Blizzard Entertainment had better access to the original source code and documentation than their fan developer counterparts, the company opted for a different method of software preservation via migration. Instead of emulation, the Vanilla ‘text’ was adapted for the current WoW client, mainly by now former Classic engineer Omar Gonzalez. This allowed the game to be run within the current WoW server infrastructure, receive minor graphic updates and to be integrated into the modern Battle.net service network. A more important outcome was higher player numbers per server, but to the detriment of available game resources and server performance in large-scale open world PvP situations. Nostalrius worked with higher player counts than originally intended as well, but found different solutions than the official developer.

After said announcement fans immediately discussed the potential mise-en-scène for Classic, with the most vocal wishing for “no changes” – to be as close as possible to the original. One result was the decision to release the old content patches in a similar progressive timeframe to the original, reworked as “phases”. However, there was one major difference to Nostalriusand Vanilla itself: Despite phasing the content like the original performance, any constitutive rules tied to these patches concerning class and item mechanics were to remain static according to the latest patch of 1.12. This meant that players engaged challenges like the first raid dungeon with generally more powerful numbers from several different sources. Nostalrius used the 1.12 patch or rather client as well, but decided to release content with its respective constitutive rules, making this method of preservation not just a simple technical re-enactment based on “[...] secondary sources to define the game experience” as emulation is usually described, but a historical one, with all the flaws and faults that may come with the older balance decisions. Needless to say, there are even more interesting divergences from the original in both contemporary approaches to Vanilla, which I will outline in the following.

Return to the player

[…] [T]he destiny of games is to become boring, not to be fun. Those of us who want games to be fun are fighting a losing battle against the human brain because fun is a process and routine is its destination. So players often intentionally suck the fun out of a game in hopes they can learn something new (in other words, find something fun) once they complete the task. They’ll do it because they perceive it (correctly) as the optimal strategy for getting ahead. They’ll do it because they see others doing it […].

It is time for the next step: By comparing individual performances we can observe the outcome of handling the ‘text’ and, more importantly, mise-en-scènes in different ways. Since we are dealing with performances of the past, game recordings seem to be our best bet. However, they also lead us down one last theoretical rabbit hole that needs to be addressed. It begins with our usage of the performance term both in everyday life and scholarly discourse, which ranges from referring to aesthetic experiences to witnessing, or to specific actions and efforts taken to be evaluated. We find similar variety in meaning when it comes to performances of digital play, which we touched on by spotlighting the different roles players can take on via internal/external performativity. Showing off one's accomplishments or creating new aesthetic experiences through the game itself demand players to acquire and act out skills both inside and outside of the play process, also referred to as “game[s] literacy”. To achieve this, “[t]he player acts in a liminal space between viewer and spectator” in being the participating observer during their own play, or by watching someone else's. As players practised and witnessed their very own Schechnerian showing, doing and restored behaviour unfold, some document their performances as gameplay recordings which scholars in turn can use to improve their own game literacy concerning the object of research. For our purposes, we focus on those showcasing average in-game situations with the normal point of action as well as point of view of the game. We will now take a look at singular performances specifically from WoW Vanilla and Classic, as they represent both the oldest and latest iterations at hand. Both of our examples show the same place and activity, though they happened fifteen years apart: the last boss encounter of the third raid dungeon “Black Wing Lair”, a challenge that can be tackled by a group of forty players once per week and was first introduced in patch 1.6.

Fig. 7: Players engaging the boss Nefarian in Vanilla (2005) [left] and Classic (2020) [right]

The first performance is a group successfully executing the fight in WoW Vanilla for the first time in about sixteen minutes. According to information in the video, this happened on a German server, presumably in September 2005 during game version 1.7, as some players are using items introduced in that patch. The same is true for our second performance in WoW Classic on an English-speaking server. Keep in mind that both groups had to prepare, practice and decide on a specific day as well as time to gather their forty players each week to tackle this challenge – making it somewhat of a performance within an overall performance. However, the results are very different: In the time the Vanilla group managed to down just this boss alone, the Classic group cleared half of the dungeon.

Granted, Blizzard Entertainment's decision to have users play with the latest constitutive rules is partly responsible for this discrepancy. More powerful numbers when it comes to player abilities and items made the game easier at this stage of content progression, so they looked for challenges elsewhere via forms of “superplay” as “[...] the performance or enactment of gamer-designed and imposed challenges” such as speedruns or hardcore rulesets. But even readers who barely played WoW can observe more striking differences by looking closely at the user interfaces and in consulting their own game literacy: for starters, the 2020 player is practically bursting with buffs to temporarily strengthen their character as seen in the upper right corner compared to their 2005 counterpart. On the other hand, in the bottom left corner we see the class compositions of both teams through the differently coloured avatar names. In 2020 we observe that half of the raid group consists of warriors (brown) and following the previously quoted learning process tied to play, we can presume that they deal the most damage and synergize with maximising buffs. Classic players knew this from the start, while their Vanilla predecessors had to discover this first. A next step would be finding out how players acquire these buffs as well as how widespread their usage was, if this behaviour was intended by the original developers, and how those responsible for the contemporary mise-en-scène dealt with it.

But these are just two of many observations to be made. Improvements in, and more widespread use of, interface modifications, technology allowing for smoother gameplay in a 40 player setting online, refined methods for analysing the game’s combat log, improved third party voice communication and information sharing tools, streaming services and influencers – all these factors and more set the Classic performance very much apart from its Vanilla roots.

According to Laurel, this is not surprising as the boundaries between ‘playful’ and ‘serious’ activities are often blurred when it comes to HCI. In this sense, we can use the richness of the field of performance studies to our advantage and further refine our insights through additional approaches such as linguistics or gender studies. For example, the events we already explored leading up to the creation of WoW Classic could be further illuminated through Schechner’s modification of Turner's model of social drama to clarify a broader historical context, the ’when’ of the performance or how it was made possible in the first place. Such contexts are vital as “[u]nderstanding a game also means understanding its relationship, and the role it plays, within culture in general”. Apart from our previously discussed Nostalrius social drama we could also point to the release of Vanilla during the rise of Web 2.0 and its role as proto-social media for many players as well as the impact of the contemporary Covid-19 pandemic on (online) gaming. Lastly, the ongoing sexual harassment and work ethic lawsuits against Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as a whole following Classic’s release also left their mark on the game.

Still, we need to take into account the results of 15 years of WoW performances and the accompanying developments in game literacy. We are both dealing with a performance as an (aesthetic) event according to Fischer-Lichte as well as a performance of skill(s). Before Classic's servers even went online, players already influenced its mise-en-scène as much and possibly even more than the developers did due to prior results of external performativity and their personal knowledge.

The subsequent restoration of behaviours and adoption of new practices such as widespread use of world buffs or speedrunning are due to processes of self-optimization inherent to digital play. But, as explained by Koster, we can assume that this happenstance was exacerbated by Classic's status as a solved game: since players know what to expect, they go to further extremes and assume others to follow suit as any decade old optimization strategy is just a Google search away. Laurel explains these circumstances with the “flying wedge” model of plot progression in drama. A play starts with several possibilities which are refined into probabilities as it progresses, until there are only some necessities left for the story to end. In this sense, WoW Classic never had any possibilities to begin with and any probabilities left were quickly enforced as necessities by users acting as their own participant observers or audience to their fellow players. Community discussions regularly question such purely meritocratic attitudes as some players fall behind or lose interest, even broadening the scope to modern game design and gaming culture in general, proclaiming that “[w]e are turned into performance machines.” Ironically, ethnographic research on the Nostalrius community reports the same “[...] hyper-quantified, neoliberal way of approaching the game [...]”.

By adapting concepts of the performance studies to game historiography, we managed to showcase several variants of the same game played across different points in time, which were developed or maintained by for- as well as non-profit entities and whose gameplay was performed by players in radically different ways. The key was separating the game as software (text) from the process of game design (mise-en-scène) in preparation for the actual play process (performance), much like (German) theatre studies have already done for their craft. We also found that a closer look at play performances may lead us to further research transcending individual games. Let us close with a potential big picture that these observations imply.

A catastrophe for future research?

During the night of April 15th, 2010, Microsoft ceased operating their Xbox Live 1.0 servers, which brought the end of online support for games such as Halo 2. However, fourteen players protested by staying in their matches as long as possible, even live streaming or reporting their status on the Bungie.net forums. Almost a month after the official shutdown, the last two players had to be forcefully booted from their games, or rather performances, with Microsoft commenting:

A small band of a committed few, engaged in a battle against insurmountable odds. It's not the Noble team from Halo: Reach, it's the final, passionate few who are still playing Halo 2. We wish them the best in their battle against time.

It is indeed a battle against time, not only when it comes to data rot or platforms that we cannot repair ad infinitum. Apart from whole services such as Xbox Live or Steam drastically changing over time and eventually ceasing operation, we regularly read about developers and publishers cancelling online support functionalities, which now also affects single player games. Expecting companies to keep servers running indefinitely is unrealistic, and much of what has been explored can be said about digital play before it became perpetually online as well. However, we must recognize that due to our modern gaming experience being embedded in server infrastructures and enriched by additional forms of external performativity which we have not even begun to mention yet, digital play is increasingly temporary, prone to changes, and open to the public eye of the now networked masses. Not to mention, the different ways how to monetize digital play increased as well.

This online status quo and our exercise of performance thinking on past digital play emphasised one specific type of source for those writing its history: game recordings. Of course, preservationists and players battling against time would prefer access to the game itself. But even in a perfect world in which old games such as WoW Vanilla could be recreated completely true to the ‘text’ as well as mise-en-scène levels, those participating in such a new performance are still not the original audience playing it in its historical context. They may need to rethink their own game literacy as part of an actual historical re-enactment, making the process rather artificial. However, this line of thinking is biased towards favouring classic notions on archival practice and a memory versus history binary, dismissing performances as acts that instantly disappear, not opportunities for something to “reappear”. The digital age with its promise of democratized and “limitless access to information” seemingly allowing us to archive everything complicated this issue even further. Anyone looking for WoW Vanilla footage on YouTube, now buried under new WoW Classic videos or muted by content ID, will agree. Sadly, centralized community efforts such as Warcraftmovies.com are not dependable either. As a field about one specific kind of digital media, I believe (historical) game studies could make useful contributions to this still ongoing discussion within performance studies when it comes to preserving performances and legitimizing them as another approach to history in the digital age. In at least one way, I think they already have.

Apart from highlighting performance footage as a useful source, we witnessed the nuances in handling the ‘text’ and mise-en-scène in different ways, as we looked through the lens of original development before the game was solved, a non-profit historical re-enactment by fans and finally, a for-profit revival by the official developers. Specifically on the individual performance level we saw the consequences of a player base with more game literacy, better technologies, as well as all information of the first performance at their very fingertips. Through this we demonstrated digital play both as a performance in the aesthetic sense, primarily outlined via Fischer-Lichte, but also a performance of skill(s). By using (almost) the identical game as an example, we have seen very obvious consequences of the solved game issue, which also hint towards developments in gaming culture overall, at least when it comes to self-optimization processes. This might be a natural outcome due to the cybernetic ideas found in performance and game studies as well as game design. Both require further research.

Our access to old games in the present should not be easily dismissed for another reason, apart from the fact that they deserve to be played if someone desires so. In fact, it can help us further understand the remains of past digital play, as long as we take the potential differences into account. For starters, what happens in our 480p recording of WoW Vanilla is still far more comprehensible if we have played one of the more contemporary performances ourselves, due to the same basic mechanics, in-game places and activities. Instead, I want to bring awareness to the fact that one outcome of the Preserving Virtual Worlds Project of archiving game performance footage is as important as our access to the games themselves, especially while we do not have satisfying solutions to the shutdown of online games, platforms and features even found in single player experiences. Such projects should take notes from similar endeavours for performance art.

Finally, by thinking the past play of our example World of WarCraft as performance(s), we have seen that this approach helps us go into a deeper structure than a simple version history intended by developers. In fact, it questions how much influence they have in the first place as players act out their internal/external performativity with possibly large consequences. This is somewhat of a relief, as, despite their potential shortcomings for scholarship, player-made sources and preservation efforts are more available to us. In the same vein, another strength of the performance approach lies in acknowledging ‘unofficial’ performances, which may have broader implications than simply using someone else's IP as seen with Nostalrius. In combination with our assumptions concerning developments in gaming culture overall, both circumstances are reminiscent of what Zimmermann hinted at in his work on game literacy: how we establish and engage with systems such as games is a defining feature of the times we live in. I would like to add that the same is true for how we preserve them and write their history.

Medienverzeichnis

Spiele/Games

Texte/Texts

Bilder/Images

Videos

