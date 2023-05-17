Introduction: The Genre Buster - On Terminology, History, Worldbuilding and Gameplay of the Immersive Sim (en/ger)

Link to the articles / Link zu den Beiträgen: https://paidia.de/sonderausgabe-immersive-sims/

(German version below)

Deathloop and the cyclical nature of discussing the state of the Immersive Sim

When Warren Spector characterized Deus Ex as (among other things) an ‘Immersive Simulation,’ he didn’t use the term as a genre category. On the contrary, he emphasized that the game was “genre-busting”. In the twenty years since, Immersive Sim has developed into a prevalent, yet ephemeral term that is hotly debated every time a newly released game is associated with it.

One of the most talked-about, well-reviewed, and award-winning games of 2021, Deathloop, is a vivid example. For the online magazine Edge, Alex Spencer takes the release of the game as an incentive to talk about the history and future of the “imperfect label” that is Immersive Sim. He even goes so far to say that Deathloop “seems to have been designed to address some of the flaws of the Immersive Sim”. Or consider the piece on The Escapist by Andrei Pechalin who claims that Deathloop is a “subversion of Immersive Sim expectations”. He argues that stealth and cunning, usually significant for Immersive Sim games, have been replaced by a decidedly “quick pacing” which, however, “saps some of that atmosphere” characteristic for the Immersive Sim experience of earlier games. But does this mean that Deathloop isn’t an Immersive Sim anymore? Or is it just a different, maybe more accessible version of it? Considering all these critical thoughts, one can also ask if Arkane created Deathloop with the intention of being self-reflective or a meta commentary to their past games and to the specific peculiarities of the Immersive Sims in general. While the changes to game mechanics are a compromise that increases accessibility and replayability at the cost of complexity, Deathloop’s character design and themes are an unambiguous step forward in terms of representation. The game breaks with the dogmatic adherence to a design philosophy that sees all solutions to a problem as equal, in favor of creating a more polished shooter experience, signaling subtly that the Immersive Sim formula has already been perfected, and now can be playfully varied.

One would be mistaken to assume that this discussion confines itself to circles of experts. A quick search on the subreddit for Deathloop reveals numerous entries on Immersive Sim. Similarly to the argument brought forth by Pechalin, players discuss if and to what degree Deathloop “will work and help the genre become more popular in the future” because of its more action-oriented gameplay. Others ask whether Deathloop even still is an Immersive Sim, or a “light Immersive Sim” in comparison to previous titles like Prey or Dishonored. There even is a – albeit small – subreddit specifically dedicated to Immersive Sims (r/ImmersiveSims).

It is noticeable that these discussions almost always go the way of comparing new entries to the manageable number of games in what appears to be an Immersive Sim canon. Players as well as journalists often collect these games in listicles with usual suspects like Thief: The Dark Project, Dishonored and Deus Ex always making the cut. More controversial picks like the 2016 reboot of the Hitman series signify the volatility of these canon-like collections and the term “Immersive Sim” as a whole. Nevertheless, it appears to be impossible to talk about games that could be deemed worthy of this label without considering the tradition, the historical context of their existence.

However, while – as we have shown – journalists and players alike regularly engage in discussion on the use and limitations of the Immersive Sim terminology, the scientific community remains surprisingly absent from these debates. This is not to say that there is no scholarly research on the aforementioned games. Although games like Bioshock Infinite or Dishonored have drawn attention, we still see the need for a unifying approach which considers these and other games specifically in light of their status as Immersive Sims.

With this, let us come back to the aforementioned Deathloop. The game stands in a long tradition of digital games like System Shock, Deus Ex, Bioshock and Dishonored that are - as mentioned - often referred to as “Immersive Simulation games” or Immersive Sims, for short. Deathloop’s developer, Arkane Studios (based in Lyon, France, and Austin, Texas, USA), has specialized in Immersive Sims, like 2K Boston, Irrational Games, and Looking Glass Studios before them. These developers are often credited with pioneering countless innovations of action-adventure gameplay that have permeated into the mainstream of digital games, to the point that Immersive Sims are effectively declared passé by one of the former studio bosses of Arkane, Raphael Colantonio, when he claims that “the genre will eventually disappear because its values must migrate to all genres eventually”. What is more, these games themselves, despite their acclaim and influence, have notoriously under-performed in terms of sales. Deathloop has fallen short even of its predecessor, Prey, in both copies sold and number of concurrent players. So, why are these games so revered by fans and game developers alike, yet fail to attract a large player-base? Why are they considered so influential and at the same time inaccessible and somewhat obscure? Are they, to borrow the words of Forbes contributor Paul Tassi, “not designed to sell very well”? And in addition: why are they, given their critical acclaim and often non-commercial attitudes, not embraced as game art to the degree that many indie games are?

Crucial commonalities of Immersive Sims

That none of the above questions are easy to answer is maybe unsurprising given that there’s little consensus about what defines the games subsumed under the term Immersive Sims. There is a whole range of commonalities between them. Here, we want to highlight just the three that seem to be most crucial:

(1) The overall game design emphasizes alternative solutions to problems, usually favoring stealth and cunning over brute force. With regards to both Dishonored games and Deus Ex: Human Revolution, among others, most levels are laid out as branching, multi-path structures embodying different modes of play and thus rewarding the player with diverse solutions to solve a quest or parts of it. Hence, Immersive Sim architectures are tightly interlaced with a certain openness of the quest and world design.

(2) Such a design of the game(world) is aimed at producing a sense of empowerment in the player. Even more so than in the first-person shooter, with which the vast majority of games called Immersive Sims share their gaze into the game world, the player's agency is emphasized. Basically, this is just taking to extremes what Katie Salen and Eric Zimmerman already noted in their well-known game design volume on the emergence of digital games. As systems that produce unanticipated results despite a limited number of rules and interacting elements, emergent systems as a whole are greater than the sum of their parts. Developers can therefore define the rules for the emergent system of digital games and thus provide players with options for action. For players, the interaction with these rules and possibilities for action creates what Salen and Zimmerman describe as "meaningful play". Consequently, Immersive Sims are designed in such a way that they offer rules and possibilities for action that are as complex as possible, that allow a variety of ways of playing, and that can react to as many possible combinations of system elements as possible. They enable, one could say, 'especially meaningful play'. The contributions of Dan Staines and Aska Mayer in this special issue highlight two facets of this phenomenon. Staines outlines how Deus Ex provides a template for how Immersive Sims explicitly handle ethical conflict, namely by embedding both the challenges and the ability to react to them directly in the game design (see “Immersive Sims and Moral Gameplay: A Case Study from Deus Ex” in this volume). Where Staines argues based on one specific encounter, Mayer takes a more systemic view and presents a holistic reading of Prey that sees its bio-modification in light of cyberfeminist and xenofeminist theories. Agency over the digital body of one’s playable figure in Prey, Mayer argues, is turned on its head: instead of a perfectible body as an expression of idealized selfhood, Prey confronts its players with an alien body they can further alienate (see “Impermanent Aliens – Modifying the digital body in Prey” in this issue). Staines and Mayer thus deliver sharp assessments of two extreme variations of what meaningful play means in Immersive Sims.

(3) In addition, lead designers of well-known Immersive Sim games – like Warren Spector, Harvey Smith, Ken Levine, to name but a few of the most prominent figures – are often considered game auteurs. It is in this vein that Philip Casey Holbek argues in this special issue that Immersive Sims are as much shaped by a “specific hybrid composition of genre elements” as they are “informed by the communicative purpose of key developers within the genre” (see “A Genre of Hybrids” in this volume). In other words, it is to be asked to what degree Immersive Sims exist as a more or less permeable genre term specifically because its designers (prominently and for the longest time only men) strive to position their games in the public eye. It doesn’t make things any easier that the name “Immersive Sim” is an actual misreading of the text it originates in: Warren Spector’s Postmortem of Deus Ex uses the term, but in a descriptive fashion for only one of the many facets of the game, when he characterizes it as “part Immersive Simulation, part role-playing game, part first-person shooter, part adventure game”. Immersive sims, thus, can be negotiated highly productively on the basis of their creators and their thoughts on their games, as, for example, Dominik Brakelmann does in this special issue when he calls Ken Levine, the creative director of Bioshock, the "antipode" to Warren Spector (see “Poetologische Diskursivierungen spielerischer Freiheit” in this volume).

World Design for Agency in the Immersive Sim

Let us take a brief moment and elaborate on the first two commonalities. Both are intermingled and embody a reciprocal process between the level structure as a believable environment and architectural analogy, and the player experiencing situations as their freedom towards choice-making. Robert Purchese sees the specific quality of Arkane Lyon’s level design in staging playgrounds that offer multiple routes and therefore gameplay choices. This can also be said for capturing enemy outposts in open world games or for scouting different routes and outcomes in a non-linear stealth game like Hitman. There is more to it, of course. Purchese adds that Arkane’s playgrounds “need to hold up to your curiosity and experimentation, while at the same time tell you a story without really seeming like they're telling you a story”. This is the fundamental aspect of effective Immersive Sim world building. According to Arkane Lyon’s level and campaign designer Dana Nightingale, the studio has established a trademark design principle to enable such experiences. It is called the “hourglass philosophy” and was originally developed by Christophe Carrier and Joachim Daviaud. Now it is Nightingale’s turn to implement the hourglass philosophy as seen in Dishonored 2 and Deathloop. Surprisingly, the hourglass philosophy is not primarily about specific architectural theories or spatial design models. Rather, it consists of five phases of player involvement and modes of play: (a) “white rabbit” means luring the player towards a specific place or level area; (b) “infiltration phase” means involving the player in their situation specific to the place and letting them explore the multiple ways to get into a building or a highly secured area; (c) “interior map” furthers the prior phase in staging a “sandbox playground space” where the player can experience a very free form play; (d) with “the last metres” the designers narrow the level structure back down again to a linear architecture. This is the narrowest point of the hourglass, where specific challenges have to be overcome in order to reach the initial goal; (e) finally, the “exfiltration” phase allows the player to retrace spaces already appropriated or gives them the possibility to find a new path in order to escape the scenario and complete the level.

In order to get a grip on the level design side of things, Arkane’s hourglass philosophy can be understood as an expression of architectural probabilism. In reference to C. Carney Strange and James H. Banning, architectural probabilism categorizes the complexity of a group of buildings or built environments with complex floor plans, interiors, interconnections and intuitive wayfinding. It enables multiple behavior patterns and courses of action but fosters preferences as “probabilistic links” channeling certain ambiances, affordances and multicursal configurations. Level and game-intrinsic architectures designed with such a scope in mind evoke preferences as emergent situations while suggesting a kind of freedom in the experience of the game world and in decision making. Crucial to Arkane’s hourglass philosophy and thus to our two Immersive Sim commonalities outlined above, the Immersive Sim has to provide an infrastructure to its levels so it can function as networks for experiencing “safety and opportunity [...] that invite participants with the promise of new information, tapping a natural yearning to know ‘what’s beyond the bend’”. Here, Strange and Banning talk about staging a certain “person-environment dynamic” which can increase the likelihood of some actions over others. Dishonored 2’s prominent buildings “Clockwork Mansion”, “Stilton Manor” and “Duke’s Grand Palace” demonstrate how this can be done masterfully and with conceivably different themes and architectural concepts in mind. But all of these architectural processes stand ultimately in service of the resulting gameplay loop, as Nightingale describes: "We want the player to be able to observe the scenario and understand the goal, the obstacle, and what they'll get afterwards. And then have the moment of them being able to make a plan, carry out that plan, and if it's unsuccessful and they fail, try again".

Although this “performative multiplicity”, as Darshana Jayemanne calls it, is not unique to Immersive Sims, it is the inevitable part of their world building and level design. Compared to open world games, pure stealth games or role-playing games, the Immersive Sim experience is interlaced more deeply with game mechanics, possible outcomes of a single level and thus potentially multiple meaningful choices. Here, the architectural probabilism embodies the very core of the Immersive Sim while in an open world game, for example, it is a repetitive clone architecture among many others, spread all over the world map. Within an Immersive Sim lies the potential of decision making, of “meaningful play” that empowers the player in making a decision and taking the action related to it. Consequently, Dominik Brakelmann, in this special issue, speaks of “multilinear hypertextual sequences of potential” on offer in Immersive Sims (see “Poetologische Diskursivierungen spielerischer Freiheit” in this volume). In an open world game, on the other hand, capturing an outpost independent from the player’s movement patterns, choices or preferred actions leads to an additional safe house and a new waypoint in the fast travel network, both of which have merely trivial purposes with regard to the territorial progress of the player and are rooted in colonialist practices. It is interesting to see how Arkane Austin productively integrated – or failed to productively integrate – architectural probabilism and more accumulative open world game design in their recently released game Redfall. In previews, the game had already been described as “an expansive immersive-sim sandbox that attempts to keep its narrative front and center”, although some concerns with the open world of the game had been raised as it “seems empty and boring in direct comparison to the worlds of other Arkane titles such as Dishonored 2”. Still, in many outlets, the game was lauded for “how much it still feels like an Arkane game”. However, early reviews after the release of the game paint a bleak picture: For example, in their review for GameSpot, Mark Delaney heavily criticizes Redfall for how it deviates from Arkane’s previous games – from an ‘Arkane game feel’, if you will:

“It is easy to see a version of Redfall that has smaller but deeper maps without the loot system. Perhaps that would be too much like the team’s other games which makes Redfall stand out for being different in Arkane’s catalog. But in all the ways it’s different, it’s worse.”

Immersive Sims as holistic and atmospheric experiences

This – a specific ‘Arkane game feel’ – brings us to the final thoughts we want to formulate on the topic of world design and agency in the context of Immersive Sims. The emphasis on potentiality, possibility and multiplicity has to be understood as specific to several types of computer games whose core property in world building is focussing on spatial involvement rather than on cinematic spectacle or character-driven narrative beats. Such an elaborated spatial involvement calls for the implementation and combination of several game mechanics or genres, respectively. A question that bears asking is if and how Immersive Sims differ in this regard from other spatially inclined game genres like, for example, the aforementioned open world games.

It can be argued, as is done in this special issue by Andrea Andiloro and Andrian Jung in their respective contributions, that Immersive Sims ultimately distinguish themselves from other genre hybrids by enabling specific experiences for players. In this sense, the specificity of Immersive Sims reveals itself only in the course of a phenomenological analysis. Andiloro, for example, argues that Immersive Sims are characterized by a specific “projectuality”, “meaning that being-in-the-gameworld projects ahead of itself shaping its understanding of what is possible, both in regard to itself (i.e. the type of character one wishes to develop) and in regard to situations in the gameworld” and that, therefore, Immersive Sims afford a phenomenologically distinct “embodied interaction” (see “Projects, Situations, Places” in this volume). Andiloro also reexamines the aforementioned spatiality of Immersive Sims in light of phenomenological analysis by identifying a “strong sense of place” in these games and framing this sense of place as “atmospheres”, as coined by the phenomenologist Gernot Böhme. Atmospheres, then, are also at the core of Jung’s approach to Immersive Sims. Jung, in an analysis of two stealth-focused Immersive Sim games, describes a productive tension between “ambient atmospheres”, determined by the relationships between the virtual objects in a game world, and “play atmospheres”, driven by potential interactions between the game character and the game world (see “Stealth, Immersive Sim und Atmosphäre(n)” in this volume).

Consequently, it seems to be crucial how the above-mentioned aspects of potentiality, possibility and multiplicity manifest themselves for players in their concrete game experience. The concept of atmosphere seems to be helpful here, because embedded in a well-founded phenomenological analysis it hardly seems like a coincidence that Immersive Sim games in particular are regarded as especially atmospheric artifacts. It is, for example, not uncommon to find references to the special atmospheric experience players associate with an Immersive Sim like Dishonored. In a comment to a Steam Review, user “Beaker” notes that “the atmospheric scenery of the decaying city has burned itself into my memory for eternity”, while, on Reddit, user “pmeaney” postulates that “the atmosphere in Dishonored is better than any other game I've played”. Finally and consequently, the user “Murphy’s Lawyer” recommends Dishonored to “Game atmosphere connoisseurs”.

So, to put it in a nutshell, it seems to be the complex interplay of an action-oriented quest and world design that encourages a specific attitude towards Immersive Sim games and thus ultimately opens up game experiences for players that also differ from other, at first glance similarly space-oriented game genres. And it is only possible, as is already evident in these introductory remarks, to get to the bottom of what is special about Immersive Sims if the complexity of the subject matter is met with diverse approaches to the games in question, ranging from deep dives into game mechanics and their implications for player-agency and -freedom, through extensive analysis of the world design and the underlying architectural structures, to phenomenological approaches that consider Immersive Sims as holistic experiences. The essays in this special issue reflect this challenge in their thematic breadth.

German version:

Einleitung: Der Genre Buster – Zu Terminologie, Geschichte, Weltenbau und Gameplay der Immersive Sim

Deathloop und die zyklische Diskussion über den Status der Immersive Sim

Als Warren Spector Deus Ex (unter anderem) als "Immersive Simulation" bezeichnete, verwendete er den Begriff nicht als Genrekategorie. Im Gegenteil charakterisierte er Deus Ex als "genre-busting". In den zwanzig Jahren seither hat sich “Immersive Sim” zu einem ebenso weit verbreiteten wie undefinierten Begriff entwickelt, der jedes Mal heiß diskutiert wird, wenn ein neu veröffentlichtes Spiel mit ihm in Verbindung gebracht wird.

Ein anschauliches Beispiel hierfür war Deathloop, eines der meistdiskutierten, hochgelobten und preisgekrönten Spiele des Jahres 2021. Für das Online-Magazin Edge nimmt Alex Spencer die Veröffentlichung des Spiels zum Anlass, um über die Geschichte und Zukunft des "imperfect label[s]" Immersive Sim zu sprechen. Er geht so weit zu konstatieren, dass Deathloop "seems to have been designed to address some of the flaws of the Immersive Sim". In einem Artikel für The Escapist behauptet Andrei Pechalin, dass Deathloop gar eine "subversion of Immersive Sim expectations" sei. Er argumentiert, dass Heimlichkeit und Gerissenheit, die normalerweise für Immersive-Sim-Spiele von Bedeutung sind, durch ein ausgesprochenes "quick pacing" ersetzt worden sei, wodurch allerdings Teile der Atmosphäre verloren gehen würden, die für die Immersive-Sim-Erfahrung früherer Spiele charakteristisch gewesen sei. Aber bedeutet das, dass Deathloop keine Immersive Sim mehr ist? Oder ist es nur eine andere, leichter zugängliche Ausprägung dieser Art von Spiel? Es ließe sich gar fragen, ob Arkane Deathloop mit der Absicht geschaffen haben könnte, selbstreflexiv zu sein oder um einen Kommentar zu ihren früheren Spielen und zu den spezifischen Eigenheiten der Immersive Sims im Allgemeinen abzugeben. Während die Spielmechaniken einen Kompromiss suchen, der das Spiel zugänglicher und für wiederholtes Spielen attraktiver machen soll, dabei aber etwas an Komplexität einbüßen, sind das Charakterdesign und die Themen von Deathloop ein radikaler Schritt vorwärts in der Repräsentation von marginalisierten Gruppen. Statt dogmatisch an einer Design-Philosophie festzuhalten, die alle Lösungen für ein Problem als gleichwertig ansieht, präsentiert Deathloop so insgesamt ein ausgefeilteres Shooter-Erlebnis und signalisiert auf subtile Weise, dass die Immersive Sim-Formel bereits perfektioniert wurde und nun spielerisch variiert werden kann.

Es wäre ein Irrtum anzunehmen, dass sich diese Diskussion von Genre-Nuancen auf Expert*innenkreise beschränkt. Eine kurze Suche im Subreddit für Deathloop zeigt zahlreiche Einträge zu “Immersive Sim”. Der bereits angesprochenen Sichtweise Pechalins ähnlich diskutieren die Spieler*innen, ob und inwieweit Deathloop aufgrund seines eher actionorientierten Gameplays "will work and help the genre become more popular in the future". Andere fragen, ob Deathloop im Vergleich zu früheren Titeln wie Prey oder Dishonored überhaupt noch eine Immersive Sim ist oder eher als eine "light Immersive Sim" zu bezeichnen wäre. Es gibt sogar einen – wenn auch kleinen – Subreddit, der sich speziell mit Immersive Sims beschäftigt (r/ImmersiveSims).

Auffällig ist, dass diese Diskussionen fast immer durch den Vergleich von Neuzugängen mit der überschaubaren Anzahl von Spielen eines angenommenen Immersive-Sim-Kanons erfolgen. Sowohl Spieler*innen als auch Journalist*innen sammeln diese Spiele oft in Listen, in denen eine Reihe von Titeln einen Stammplatz einnimmt, allen voran Thief: The Dark Project, Dishonored und Deus Ex. Kontrovers geführte Diskussionen darüber, ob der 2016 erschienene Neustart der Hitman-Reihe als Immersive Sim bezeichnet werden kann, sind ein Zeichen für die Undefiniertheit dieser beiläufigen Kanonisierungsprozesse und des Begriffs "Immersive Sim". Dennoch scheint es unmöglich, diese Spiele losgelöst von diesem historischen und begrifflichen Kontext zu diskutieren.

Während Journalist*innen und Spieler*innen, wie gerade demonstriert, gleichermaßen regelmäßig Diskussionen über die Verwendung und die Grenzen des Begriffs "Immersive Sim" führen, hat sich die Forschungsgemeinschaft aus diesen Debatten erstaunlich zurückgehalten. Das soll nicht heißen, dass es keine Forschung zu den oben genannten Spielen gäbe. Obwohl Beispiele wie Bioshock Infinite oder Dishonored eine gewisse Resonanz in der Forschung gefunden haben, sehen wir die Notwendigkeit eines vereinheitlichten Ansatzes, der diese und andere Spiele speziell im Hinblick auf ihren Status als Immersive Sims betrachtet.

Damit kommen wir zurück zum bereits erwähnten Deathloop. Das Spiel steht in einer langen Tradition von digitalen Spielen wie System Shock, Deus Ex, Bioshock und Dishonored, die – wie bereits erwähnt – oft als Immersive Sims bezeichnet werden. Das Entwicklerstudio hinter Dishonored, Arkane Studios (mit Sitz in Lyon, Frankreich, und Austin, Texas, USA), hat sich auf Immersive Sims spezialisiert, so wie 2K Boston, Irrational Games und Looking Glass Studios zuvor. Diesen Studios wird oft nachgesagt, dass sie Pionierarbeit für zahllose Innovationen im Action-Adventure-Gameplay geleistet hätten, die in den Mainstream der digitalen Spiele eingedrungen seien, und zwar so sehr, dass Immersive Sims von einem der ehemaligen Studiochefs von Arkane, Raphael Colantonio, sogar schon praktisch für passé erklärt wurden, als er behauptete, dass "the genre will eventually disappear because its values must migrate to all genres eventually". Hinzu kommt, dass diese Spiele trotz ihres Ansehens und ihres Einflusses notorisch schlechte Verkaufszahlen vorzuweisen haben. Deathloop blieb sogar hinter seinem Vorgänger Prey zurück, sowohl was die verkauften Exemplare als auch die Anzahl der gleichzeitigen Spieler*innen betrifft. Warum also werden diese Spiele von Fans und Spieleentwickler*innen gleichermaßen verehrt, finden aber keine große Resonanz unter Spieler*innen? Warum gelten sie als so einflussreich und gleichzeitig als unzugänglich und etwas obskur? Sind sie, um es mit den Worten des Forbes-Journalisten Paul Tassi zu sagen, "not designed to sell very well"? Und außerdem: Warum werden sie trotz Kritikerlob und ihrer oft anti-kommerziellen Attitüde nicht vorbehaltlos als Spielkunst anerkannt?

Wesentliche Gemeinsamkeiten der Immersive Sims

Dass keine der oben genannten Fragen einfach zu beantworten ist, überrascht vielleicht nicht, da es kaum einen Konsens darüber gibt, was die unter dem Begriff "Immersive Sims" zusammengefassten Spiele ausmacht. Es gibt jedoch eine Reihe von Gemeinsamkeiten zwischen ihnen. Hier wollen wir nur die drei wichtigsten hervorheben:

(1) Das gesamte Spieldesign betont alternative Lösungen für Probleme, wobei in der Regel Schleichen und List gegenüber roher Gewalt bevorzugt werden. So erlauben etwa die meisten Levels in den Spielen Dishonored und Deus Ex: Human Revolution grundverschiedene Herangehensweisen, die auf jeweils anderen Wegen zum Ziel führen und unterschiedliche Konsequenzen mit sich bringen. Immersive Sim-Architekturen sind also eng verwoben mit einer gewissen Offenheit des Quest- und Weltdesigns.

(2) Eine solche Gestaltung der Spielwelt zielt darauf ab, in den Spieler*innen ein Gefühl von Handlungsfähigkeit/-macht (Agency) hervorzurufen. Mehr noch als im Ego-Shooter, mit dem die überwiegende Mehrheit der als Immersive Sims bezeichneten Spiele den Blick in die Spielwelt teilen, wird die Handlungsfähigkeit der Spieler*innen betont. Im Grunde wird hier nur auf die Spitze getrieben, was Katie Salen und Eric Zimmerman bereits in ihrem renommierten Game-Design-Handbuch über die Entstehung digitaler Spiele festgestellt haben: Sie sind komplexe, emergente Systeme, in denen eine begrenzte Anzahl von Regeln und interagierenden Elementen unvorhergesehene Ergebnisse hervorbringen. Spieleentwickler*innen definieren die Regeln für diese emergenten Systeme und damit gleichzeitig die Handlungsoptionen der Spieler*innen. Die Interaktion mit Regeln und Handlungsmöglichkeiten produziert für die Spieler*innen dann schlussendlich das, was Salen und Zimmerman als "meaningful play" bezeichnen. Immersive Sims sind so konzipiert, dass sie möglichst komplexe Regeln und Handlungsmöglichkeiten bieten, die eine Vielzahl von Spielweisen zulassen und auf möglichst viele mögliche Kombinationen von Systemelementen reagieren können. Sie ermöglichen, könnte man in Anlehnung an Salen und Zimmerman sagen, ‘especially meaningful play’. Die Beiträge von Dan Staines und Aska Mayer in dieser Sonderausgabe beleuchten zwei Facetten dieses Phänomens. Staines skizziert, wie Deus Ex die Schablone dafür liefert, wie Immersive Sims explizit mit ethischen Konflikten umgehen, nämlich indem sie sowohl die Herausforderungen als auch die Möglichkeit, auf sie zu reagieren, direkt in das Spieldesign einbetten (siehe "Immersive Sims and Moral Gameplay: A Case Study from Deus Ex" in dieser Ausgabe). Während Staines auf der Grundlage eines spezifischen Moments im Spielgeschehen argumentiert, nimmt Mayer eine eher systemische Sichtweise an und präsentiert eine ganzheitliche Lesart von Prey, die dessen Bio-Modifikation im Lichte cyberfeministischer und xenofeministischer Theorien betrachtet. Die Verfügungsgewalt über den digitalen Körper der eigenen Spielfigur in Prey, wird Mayer zufolge auf den Kopf gestellt: Statt eines perfektionierbaren Körpers als Ausdruck idealisierter Selbstwahrnehmung konfrontiert Prey seine Spieler*innen mit einem fremden Körper, den sie weiter verfremden können (siehe "Impermanent Aliens – Modifying the digital body in Prey" in dieser Ausgabe). Staines und Mayer liefern somit detaillierte Analysen zweier extremer Varianten dessen, was ‘meaningful play’ in Immersive Sims bedeutet.

(3) Darüber hinaus werden die Hauptentwickler bekannter Immersive-Sim-Spiele – wie Warren Spector, Harvey Smith und Ken Levine, um nur einige der prominentesten Personen zu nennen – oft als ‘Auteurs’ von Spielen betrachtet. In diesem Sinne argumentiert Philip Casey Holbek in dieser Sonderausgabe, dass Immersive Sims sowohl von einer "specific hybrid composition of genre elements" geprägt sind als auch vom "communicative purpose of key developers within the genre" (siehe "A Genre of Hybrids" in dieser Ausgabe). Mit anderen Worten: Es ist zu fragen, inwieweit “Immersive Sim” als mehr oder weniger durchlässiger Genrebegriff existiert, gerade weil seine Entwickler (prominent und die längste Zeit nur Männer) sich bemühen, ihre Spiele in der Öffentlichkeit zu positionieren. Es macht die Sache nicht einfacher, dass der Ausdruck "Immersive Sim" auf eine fehlerhafte oder flüchtige Lesart seines Ursprungstext zurückgeht: Warren Spector verwendet den Begriff zwar in seinem Postmortem zu Deus Ex, aber nur für eine von mehreren Facetten des Spiels, wenn er es als "part immersive simulation, part role-playing game, part first-person shooter, part adventure game" charakterisiert. Immersiv Sims können also sehr produktiv anhand ihrer Schöpfer und deren Gedanken zu ihren Spielen verhandelt werden, wie es beispielsweise Dominik Brakelmann in dieser Sonderausgabe tut, wenn er Ken Levine, den Creative Director von Bioshock, als "Antipoden" zu Warren Spector bezeichnet (siehe "Poetologische Diskursivierungen spielerischer Freiheit" in dieser Ausgabe).

Weltdesign und Agency in den Immersive Sims

Um noch einmal auf die ersten beiden Gemeinsamkeiten einzugehen: Es ist wichtig zu betonen, dass Gameplaydesign und Spielwelt in Immersive Sims eng miteinander verwoben sind. Genauer gesagt, sind beide Gemeinsamkeiten Ausdruck der Wechselbeziehung zwischen der Spielwelt im Sinne einer glaubwürdigen Umgebung und einer Architekturanalogie auf der einen, und dem daraus resultierenden Erleben von Wahl- und Handlungsfreiheit auf der anderen Seite. Robert Purchese sieht die besondere Qualität des Leveldesigns von Arkane Lyon darin, dass deren Level wie Spielplätze funktionieren, die mehrere Wege und damit mehrere Handlungsmöglichkeiten eröffnen. Das gilt allerdings auch für die Eroberung feindlicher Außenposten in Open-World-Spielen oder für das Auskundschaften verschiedener Routen und den daraus resultierenden Auswirkungen in einem nicht-linearen Stealth-Spiel wie Hitman. Purchese ergänzt deswegen, dass Arkanes Spielplätze “need to hold up to your curiosity and experimentation, while at the same time tell you a story without really seeming like they're telling you a story”. Diese raumzeitliche Verzahnung von Wahlfreiheit und Erzählung ist grundlegend für den effektiven Aufbau der Spielwelt einer Immersive Sim. Laut Dana Nightingale, Level- und Kampagnendesignerin bei Arkane Lyon, hat das Studio sogar ein eigenes Designprinzip entwickelt, um solche spezifische Erfahrungen zu ermöglichen. Ursprünglich von Christophe Carrier und Joachim Daviaud unter dem Begriff "hourglass philosophy" entwickelt, ist das Prinzip von Nightingale in Dishonored 2 und Deathloop weitergeführt worden. Überraschenderweise geht es bei den fünf Phasen der “hourglass-philosophy” in erster Linie nicht um die Adaption bzw. Umsetzung bestimmter Architekturtheorien oder Raumgestaltungsmodelle innerhalb der Levelstrukturen. Vielmehr wird mittels des Gestaltungsprinzips die Beteiligung und Einbindung der Spieler*innen in besonderer Weise erzielt. Die fünf Phasen teilen sich wie folgt auf: (a) In der "White Rabbit"-Phase werden Spieler*innen narrativ oder über visuelle Gestaltungsmittel zu einem bestimmten Ort oder Levelbereich gelockt; (b) dann beginnt die "Infiltration phase", welche die Spieler*innen in eine ortsspezifische Situation einbezieht und ihr die Möglichkeit gibt, die verschiedenen Wegräume in ein Gebäude oder einen stark gesicherten Bereich zu erkunden und damit einhergehend auch die entsprechenden Vorgehensweisen und Auswirkungen gegeneinander abzuwägen; (c) mit "Inner Map" wird die vorangehende Phase durch die Inszenierung eines “sandbox playground space” zu einem freien Spielerlebnis hin vertieft bzw. geöffnet; (d) in der "the last metres"-Phase wird die Levelstruktur wieder auf eine lineare Architektur verengt. Dies ist die Flaschenhalssituation der Sanduhr, in der bestimmte Herausforderungen in Form erschwerter Bedingungen überwunden werden müssen, um das ursprüngliche Ziel zu erreichen; (e) die "exfiltration"-Phase schließlich erlaubt es Spieler*innen das aktuelle Level entweder durch erneute Navigieren bereits angeeigneter bzw. gemeisterter Räume zu beenden oder nach neuen Wegen zu suchen.

Arkanes “hourglass philosophy” kann als Ausdruck eines architektonischen Probabilismus verstanden werden. In Anlehnung an C. Carney Strange und James H. Banning kategorisiert der architektonische Probabilismus die Komplexität einer Gruppe von Gebäuden oder gebauten Umgebungen mit komplexen Grundrissen, Innenräumen, Verbindungen und intuitiver Wegfindung. Sie ermöglicht mehrere Verhaltensmuster und Handlungsweisen, fördert aber Präferenzen als "probabilistic links", Wahrscheinlichkeitsverknüpfungen, die multikursal gestaltete Umgebungen und deren Möglichkeiten kanalisieren. Spielimmanente Architekturen, die in einem solchen Rahmen entworfen wurden, legen den Spieler*innen bestimmte Handlungen nahe und suggerieren mit der Möglichkeit, sich anders entscheiden zu können, gleichzeitig eine Art von (Wahl-)Freiheit in und mit der Spielwelt. Entscheidend für Arkanes “hourglass philosophy” und damit für unsere beiden oben skizzierten Gemeinsamkeiten der Immersive Sims ist also, dass Immersive Sims über ihre Levelstrukturen Ausgangsasituationen anbieten, die über das Erleben von “safety and opportunity” funktionieren und den Spieler*innen stets neue Erkenntnisse und Informationen versprechen - “tapping a natural yearning to know ‘what’s beyond the bend”. Strange und Banning sprechen hier von der Inszenierung einer bestimmten "person-environment dynamic" - in unserem Fall also einer Dynamik bzw. Dialektik zwischen der Kopplung Avatar-Spieler*in und Levelgeometrie -, die die Wahrscheinlichkeit bestimmter Handlungen gegenüber anderen erhöhen kann. Die eindrücklichen, als Level fungierenden Bauwerke "Clockwork Mansion", "Stilton Manor" und "Duke's Grand Palace" in Dishonored 2 zeigen, wie man dies meisterhaft und mit denkbar unterschiedlichen Themen und architektonischen Konzepten umsetzen kann. Nightingale betont, dass all dies letztendlich im Dienste des Spielflusses und der Involvierung steht: "We want the player to be able to observe the scenario and understand the goal, the obstacle, and what they'll get afterwards. And then have the moment of them being able to make a plan, carry out that plan, and if it's unsuccessful and they fail, try again”.

Obwohl diese "performative Vielfalt" (“performative multiplicity”), wie Darshana Jayemanne sie nennt, nicht nur bei Immersive Sims vorkommt, ist sie ein Wesensmerkmal ihres Weltenbaus und Leveldesigns. Im Vergleich zu Open-World-Spielen, reinen Stealth-Games oder Rollenspielen ist die Erfahrung mit Immersive Sims stärker mit Spielmechaniken, möglichen Ergebnissen eines einzelnen Levels und damit potenziell mehreren sinnvollen Entscheidungen verwoben. Hier verkörpert der architektonische Probabilismus den eigentlichen Kern der Immersive Sim, während bei einem Open-World-Spiel beispielsweise in der Regel zahlreiche Klonarchitekturen über die gesamte Weltkarte verteilt sind. In einer Immersive Sim liegt der Fokus hingegen nicht auf einer Landschaftserfahrung, sondern auf der Entscheidungsfindung, dem "meaningful play". Es versetzt Spieler*innen in die Lage, eine Entscheidung zu treffen und die damit verbundene Handlung auch ausführen zu können. Dominik Brakelmann spricht deshalb in dieser Sonderausgabe von "multilinearen hypertextuellen Potenzialsequenzen", die in Immersive Sims angeboten werden (siehe "Poetologische Diskursivierungen spielerischer Freiheit"). In einem Open-World-Spiel hingegen führt die Eroberung eines Außenpostens unabhängig von den Bewegungsmustern, Entscheidungen oder bevorzugten Handlungen der Spieler*innen bestenfalls zu einem zusätzlichen Unterschlupf und einem neuen Wegpunkt im Schnellreisenetzwerk. Es ist interessant zu sehen, wie es Arkane Austin aktuell schafft bzw. daran scheitert, architektonischen Probabilismus und akkumulatives Open-World-Game-Design in ihrem jüngst veröffentlichten Spiel Redfall produktiv miteinander zu verbinden. In Previews wurde Redfall bereits als “an expansive immersive-sim sandbox that attempts to keep its narrative front and center” beschrieben. Gleichwohl wurden auch Bedenken bezüglich der offenen Welt des Spiels geäußert, da sie im direkten Vergleich mit anderen Spielwelten von Arkane langweilig und leer sei. Dennoch wurde das Spiel in vielen Publikationen dafür gelobt, “how much it still feels like an Arkane game”. Die ersten Kritiken nach der Veröffentlichung des Spiels zeichnen jedoch ein pessimistisches Bild: So kritisiert Mark Delaney in seiner Rezension für GameSpot recht vehement, dass Redfall von Arkanes früheren Spielen – von einem "Arkane-Spielgefühl", wenn man so will – abweicht:

“It is easy to see a version of Redfall that has smaller but deeper maps without the loot system. Perhaps that would be too much like the team’s other games which makes Redfall stand out for being different in Arkane’s catalog. But in all the ways it’s different, it’s worse.”

Immersive Sims als holistische und atmosphärische Erfahrungen

Dieses spezifische "Arkane-Spielgefühl" bringt uns zu den abschließenden Gedanken, die wir zum Thema Weltdesign und Handlungsfähigkeit im Kontext der Immersive Sims formulieren wollen. Ein besonderer Fokus auf vielfältige Handlungsmöglichkeiten ist spezifisch für viele verschiedene Arten von Computerspielen, die sich eher einem Weltenbau und räumlicher Involvierung der Spieler*innen denn filmischem Spektakel oder figurengetriebener Erzählung widmen. Eine derart angelegte räumliche Involvierung ist nur durch die Kombination mehrerer Spielmechaniken bzw. Genres umsetzbar. Die Frage ist, ob und wie sich Immersive Sims in dieser Hinsicht überhaupt von anderen räumlich orientierten Spielgenres, wie z.B. den bereits erwähnten Open-World-Games, unterscheiden.

Es lässt sich zur Beantwortung dieser Frage argumentieren, wie es Andrea Andiloro und Adrian Jung in ihren jeweiligen Beiträgen in dieser Sonderausgabe tun, dass sich Immersive Sims letztlich von anderen Genre-Hybriden dadurch unterscheiden, dass sie Spieler*innen spezifische Erfahrungen ermöglichen, die so in anderen Spielen nicht anzutreffen sind. In diesem Sinne, d.h. ganz besonders auf den Erfahrungsbegriff abhebend, offenbart sich die Besonderheit von Immersive Sims erst im Zuge einer phänomenologischen Analyse. Andiloro argumentiert beispielsweise, dass Immersive Sims durch eine spezifische "Projektualität" gekennzeichnet seien, “meaning that being-in-the-gameworld projects ahead of itself shaping its understanding of what is possible, both in regard to itself (i.e. the type of character one wishes to develop) and in regard to situations in the gameworld” und dass Immersive Sims daher eine aus phänomenologischer Perspektive besondere “embodied interaction” anbieten würden (siehe “Projects, Situations, Places” in dieser Ausgabe). Andiloro weitet seine phänomenologische Analyse auf das Räumliche aus, indem er einen “strong sense of place” in Immersive Sims feststellt und diesen “sense of place” mit dem "Atmosphären"-Begriff erfasst. Dieser wurde vom Phänomenologen Gernot Böhme geprägt und findet hier Anwendung. Und auch in Jungs Aufsatz spielen Atmosphären eine zentrale Rolle. Jung beschreibt von diesem Begriff ausgehend in seiner Analyse zweier Stealth-fokussierten Immersive Sims ein produktives Spannungsverhältnis zwischen "Umgebungsatmosphären", die durch die Beziehungen zwischen den virtuellen Objekten in einer Spielwelt bestimmt werden, und "Spielatmosphären", die durch mögliche Interaktionen zwischen der Spielfigur und der Spielwelt entstehen (siehe "Stealth, Immersive Sim und Atmosphäre(n)" in dieser Ausgabe).

Entscheidend scheint also zu sein, wie sich die vielfältigen Handlungsmöglichkeiten, die Immersive Sims offerieren, in der konkreten Spielerfahrung der Spieler*innen manifestieren. Der Begriff der Atmosphäre ist hier hilfreich, denn im Lichte einer fundierten phänomenologischen Analyse wird verständlich, dass gerade Immersive Sim-Spiele als besonders atmosphärische Artefakte wahrgenommen werden. So findet man nicht selten Hinweise auf die besondere atmosphärische Erfahrung, die Spieler*innen mit einer Immersive Sim wie Dishonored verbinden. In einem Kommentar zu einem Steam-Review merkt der User "Beaker" an, dass “the atmospheric scenery of the decaying city has burned itself into my memory for eternity”, während der User "pmeaney" auf Reddit postuliert, dass “the atmosphere in Dishonored is better than any other game I've played”. Schließlich und folgerichtig empfiehlt der Nutzer "Murphy's Lawyer" Dishonored für “Game atmosphere connoisseurs”.

Es scheint also, um es auf den Punkt zu bringen, gerade das komplexe Zusammenspiel von handlungsorientiertem Quest- und Weltdesign zu sein, das eine spezifische Haltung gegenüber Immersive Sims fördert und damit letztlich Spielerfahrungen eröffnet, die sich auch von anderen, auf den ersten Blick ähnlich raumorientierten Spielgenres unterscheiden. Diesem Spezifischen der Immersive Sims lässt sich, wie in diesen einleitenden Bemerkungen bereits deutlich geworden sein dürfte, nur dann auf den Grund gehen, wenn man der Komplexität der Thematik mit entsprechend vielfältigen Analysezugängen begegnet, die diese Komplexität überhaupt abzubilden imstande sind. Die Aufsätze in dieser Sonderausgabe werden dieser Herausforderung gerecht, indem sie einen weiten thematischen Bogen von Spielmechanik und Handlungsmacht über Weltdesign und Architektonik bis hin zu phänomenologischen Ansätzen spannen.

